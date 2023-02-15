Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ishara International Puppet Festival Kicks off in Delhi

The festival runs 14th February 14, 2023, to 20th February 2023.

Feb. 15, 2023  
Ishara International Puppet Festival Kicks off in Delhi

After three years, once again the Ishara International Puppet Festival has started at the India Habitat Center, New Delhi. During the period of the festival, artists from Holland, Hungary Italy, and Korea will showcase their art. The festival is produced by Teamwork Arts in association with Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust. This unique festival will not only feature puppets and artists from different countries but a confluence of story and technology also. Featuring delightful performances, the audience will witness performances by renowned artists in which the fun will be in full swing.

Puppet Shala Group performed on the inaugural day of the festival named 'Gulliver's Travels' the duration of the play was 50 minutes and was directed by Mohammad Shameem. Jonathan Swift's much-loved children's tale is brought to life in this dazzling adaptation. It's an adventure full of beautiful puppets, foot-tapping music, and kooky objects! Gulliver gets caught in a terrible sea storm, and suddenly finds himself a giant among men, ashore on the magical island of Lilliput. At first, held a prisoner by the tiny Lilliputians, he slowly wins over their hearts, showing them what compassion, love, and true friendship should be like. The show will teach all ages alike that it's never how big you are in size, but how big you are on the inside that counts.

Since its inception in 2001, the International Puppetry Festival has brought together storytellers and artists from around the world to celebrate storytelling through the medium of puppetry.

Festival - Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival

14th February 14, 2023, to 20th February 2023

Venue - India Habitat Center, New Delhi

Time - 7:30 PM onwards.

Tickets - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225009®id=153&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zoonga.com%2FticketCategory%2F673C2174-5868-4F14-B82D-589CCD51E57A?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

15 February - 'Jan Klaassen, Katrijn & The Crown Of King William Alexander' from the Netherlands will be presented.

16th February - Kanfor Musical Puppet Theatre from Hungary will present 'The Dragon and the Devil'.

17th February - Will present 'Aishas's journey' in a new form.

18th February - Director Bonsuk Kim's 'Korea Puppet Fantasy' to be presented under the banner of Theater Sangsahwa of Korea.

19th February - Italian puppet director Agostino Cacciabue to present 'Il Fil'Armonico'.

20th February - 'Rumiyana'- visual extravaganza Rumiyana a multi media presentation with puppets ,actors, music and projections adapted from the Masnavi




Artist Priyendra Shukla Showcases Online Solo Exhibition SOULFUL STRIDES Photo
Artist Priyendra Shukla Showcases Online Solo Exhibition SOULFUL STRIDES
Artist Priyendra Shukla will be showcasing his solo online exhibition called ‘Soulful Strides’ portraying his passion and fascination for the majestic horse on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at 7.30pm. The show is curated by Manisha Gawade and is presented by Ehsaas, New Delhi and Arthouse by AV, Dubai.
World University of Design Hosts the Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop 2 Photo
World University of Design Hosts the Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop 2023-24
World University of Design hosts the Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop - 'VIIEW' : Beyond and Beneath Art Exchange' at the campus by bringing together 12 Vietnamese and 17 Indian Artists from February 4th to 13th, 2023 curated by Prof Rajan Shripad Fulari, Dean, School of Visual Arts, WUD.
The 19th Ishara International Puppet Festival Is Coming To Delhi And Chandigarh Photo
The 19th Ishara International Puppet Festival Is Coming To Delhi And Chandigarh
The Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is back for its 19th edition and this year, it will take place from 14th to 20th February 2023 at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi and from 13th to 16th February at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh. The Festival is produced by Teamwork Arts and is largely supported by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust. 
RISD and DirectCreate Join Forces For Cultural Collaboration in India Photo
RISD and DirectCreate Join Forces For Cultural Collaboration in India
DirectCreate, a leading creative design organization, has announced its collaboration with Rhode Island School of Design Global program (RISD GLOBAL) for an unforgettable WinterSession travel course to India.

More Hot Stories For You


Artist Priyendra Shukla Showcases Online Solo Exhibition SOULFUL STRIDESArtist Priyendra Shukla Showcases Online Solo Exhibition SOULFUL STRIDES
February 14, 2023

Artist Priyendra Shukla will be showcasing his solo online exhibition called ‘Soulful Strides’ portraying his passion and fascination for the majestic horse on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at 7.30pm. The show is curated by Manisha Gawade and is presented by Ehsaas, New Delhi and Arthouse by AV, Dubai.
World University of Design Hosts the Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop 2023-24World University of Design Hosts the Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop 2023-24
February 7, 2023

World University of Design hosts the Vietnam-India International Exhibition and Workshop - 'VIIEW' : Beyond and Beneath Art Exchange' at the campus by bringing together 12 Vietnamese and 17 Indian Artists from February 4th to 13th, 2023 curated by Prof Rajan Shripad Fulari, Dean, School of Visual Arts, WUD.
The 19th Ishara International Puppet Festival Is Coming To Delhi And ChandigarhThe 19th Ishara International Puppet Festival Is Coming To Delhi And Chandigarh
January 31, 2023

The Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is back for its 19th edition and this year, it will take place from 14th to 20th February 2023 at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi and from 13th to 16th February at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh. The Festival is produced by Teamwork Arts and is largely supported by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust. 
RISD and DirectCreate Join Forces For Cultural Collaboration in IndiaRISD and DirectCreate Join Forces For Cultural Collaboration in India
January 30, 2023

DirectCreate, a leading creative design organization, has announced its collaboration with Rhode Island School of Design Global program (RISD GLOBAL) for an unforgettable WinterSession travel course to India.
Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival Returns Next MonthMahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival Returns Next Month
January 30, 2023

What makes MSLF special and unique is the fact that it is weaved around a particular theme about one aspect of Lucknow and the erstwhile region of Awadh every year. This year’s theme is Raqs-o-Mausiqi which means ‘dance and music’. Hence, the 14th edition of the five-day festival is set to feature talks, performances, films, walks and tours, workshops and an immersive exhibition all curated about and around the dance and music culture of Lucknow.
share