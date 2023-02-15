Ishara International Puppet Festival Kicks off in Delhi

After three years, once again the Ishara International Puppet Festival has started at the India Habitat Center, New Delhi. During the period of the festival, artists from Holland, Hungary Italy, and Korea will showcase their art. The festival is produced by Teamwork Arts in association with Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust. This unique festival will not only feature puppets and artists from different countries but a confluence of story and technology also. Featuring delightful performances, the audience will witness performances by renowned artists in which the fun will be in full swing.

Puppet Shala Group performed on the inaugural day of the festival named 'Gulliver's Travels' the duration of the play was 50 minutes and was directed by Mohammad Shameem. Jonathan Swift's much-loved children's tale is brought to life in this dazzling adaptation. It's an adventure full of beautiful puppets, foot-tapping music, and kooky objects! Gulliver gets caught in a terrible sea storm, and suddenly finds himself a giant among men, ashore on the magical island of Lilliput. At first, held a prisoner by the tiny Lilliputians, he slowly wins over their hearts, showing them what compassion, love, and true friendship should be like. The show will teach all ages alike that it's never how big you are in size, but how big you are on the inside that counts.

Since its inception in 2001, the International Puppetry Festival has brought together storytellers and artists from around the world to celebrate storytelling through the medium of puppetry.

Festival - Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival

14th February 14, 2023, to 20th February 2023

Venue - India Habitat Center, New Delhi

Time - 7:30 PM onwards.

Tickets - https://www.zoonga.com/ticketCategory/673C2174-5868-4F14-B82D-589CCD51E57A

15 February - 'Jan Klaassen, Katrijn & The Crown Of King William Alexander' from the Netherlands will be presented.

16th February - Kanfor Musical Puppet Theatre from Hungary will present 'The Dragon and the Devil'.

17th February - Will present 'Aishas's journey' in a new form.

18th February - Director Bonsuk Kim's 'Korea Puppet Fantasy' to be presented under the banner of Theater Sangsahwa of Korea.

19th February - Italian puppet director Agostino Cacciabue to present 'Il Fil'Armonico'.

20th February - 'Rumiyana'- visual extravaganza Rumiyana a multi media presentation with puppets ,actors, music and projections adapted from the Masnavi