Future Writers Pitch Story Ideas To Leading Publisher

On the platform of Jagran Samvadi, the names of the contestants of the "Srijan", a campaign by Dainik Jagran in 25 cities of the country, to inspire young writers, were also announced and these participants spoke about their selected works in front of the who's who of the Hindi publishing world.

Selected participants presented manuscripts of their works to publishers. This time 611 entries were received in the Dainik Jagran Srijan, out of which 9 participants' entries were selected. Among the selected participants, Abhisthadev Pandey and Deepti Pandey from Gorakhpur, Sushma Rawat , Dr. Vishwas Vyas from Madhya Pradesh, Harendra Ranaut, Laxmi Yadav, and Deepak Kumar Tripathi from Ghaziabad were presented their pitch to the publisher

Dainik Jagran Srijan is a platform to inspire and encourage young writers of the country, which provides an opportunity for the youth to turn their dreams into reality who dream of contributing to creative writing in Hindi.

The age of the participant in the creation has been kept above 18 and none of their books have been published before joining this program.

Srijan has been implemented in major cities from where Dainik Jagran, Naiduniya and Navdunia are published. These cities are as follows. Delhi, Meerut, Agra, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly, Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Bhagalpur, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Hisar, Panipat, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Indore, Bhopal, Raipur.





