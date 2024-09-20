Designer Anuj Prasad Unveils New Solo Exhibition MYSTIC MINIATURES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Designer Anuj Prasad unveiled his captivating solo exhibition, "Mystic Miniatures," at the Visual Art Gallery, Indian Habitat Centre (IHC) on September 19, 2024. The exhibition is on until September 25th, 2024. The opening was graced by Padma Bhushan Awardee, Author and Co-founder of HCL, Mr. Ajai Chowdhry. An array of 150 mystic artworks in mixed medium, ink, watercolour and oil transported viewers into a realm of intricate artistry and profound contemplation.

Prasad, a distinguished designer and co-founder of Desmania, a leading design company in India, has dedicated himself to the exploration of art alongside his professional pursuits. His passion for painting has led him to experiment with various styles and mediums over the years, culminating in his unique style of Mystic Miniatures.

On the occasion, Prasad shared his thoughts as, “Mysticism comes very naturally to me. Introspection and inward journeys intrigue me and so these paintings are based on mystic thoughts relating to exactly that. The expression is intuitive. It's something out of nothing. The style of art is intricate details in minutest forms. Mystic Miniatures is my attempt to provide an opportunity for viewers to immerse themselves in the spiritual and meditative verse.” He further added, “My artworks aim to help them seek what lies within them rather than searching for it outside. The use of colors, textures, and fluidity is meant to evoke a sense of tranquility and introspection.”

The exhibition showcased Prasad's latest collection, a fresh and innovative approach to art that he has developed over the past seven years. Each artwork is a meticulously crafted miniature, teeming with intricate lines, shapes, and vibrant colors. The designer's keen eye for detail and his profound appreciation for nature's finer aspects are evident in every stroke.

The exhibition invites viewers to embark on a journey of discovery, exploring the hidden meanings and symbolism woven into each piece. Through the tactile nature of Prasad's work, viewers can experience the depth and intricacy of his artistry.

About Anuj Prasad:

Anuj Prasad is a renowned Indian designer whose work has garnered international acclaim. His exploration of Mystic Miniatures has established him as a pioneer in this unique artistic style. With a career spanning decades, Prasad's artistic vision continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

