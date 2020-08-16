Chitr Sanstha Foundation Will Hold a Month-Long Webinar For Lovers of Photography

The webinar kicks off 16th August.

Chitr Sanstha Foundation, the non-profit organisation for photography, is proud to announce its first month-long webinar from 16th August in which some of the world renowned lensmen have consented to be the speakers. Promoting creative works of some of the best known works of photographers, the webinar will touch upon some of the challenges, issues and other logistical matters connected to photography and its related areas of work.

Led by some of the well-established names in the world of personal expression in cinematography and camerawork, the primary aim of the webinar is to allow participation of like-minded enthusiasts and the cognoscenti alike as part of its fundamental agenda to serve the cause of promotion and welfare of the society.



There will also be an exhibition displaying their finest works for the entire duration of the webinar.

A webinar, particularly, is the best platform to reach out to millions of not just experts across the globe but also the multitude comprising students, academicians, photophiles and the mediapersons whosoever may be interested in attending it. The lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has also given rise to many fears and doubts about the fate of some of the professionals in this field who are either jobless or barely managing to eke out a living. In such a scenario it is imperative that professionals get together and share not just their joys and understandings, skills & practises with all those who may be several miles away and do not get an chance to connect interact and share one another's predicaments and uncertainties too.

The webinar is also a thoughtful attempt by Chitr Sanstha Foundation to foster stronger and intimate ties between professionals as also serve as a bridge between them - some of whom are doyens - and authorities, and other communities of professional and amateur photographers to build greater interaction as also to give them an opportunity to have professional guidance on photography from the leading photographers in the country.

Speaking about the concept, Udit Kulshreshtha, Co-Founder, Chitra Sanstha Foundation, who is spearheading the initiative, said, "This is our meagre attempt to bring together some of the best minds of the creative field of photography. More so, in these difficult times of the global pandemic. I am also really proud that the photography industry is rallying together to keep visual artists and photographers motivated during the lockdown with everyone we approached giving their instant nod to such an idea."

Some of the confirmed names attending the webinar are : Dinesh Khanna, Waswo X Waswo, Aditya Arya, Akash Das, Hemant Chaturvedi, Satyajit CP, Ajay Rajgarhia and Paul Halliday to name a few.

