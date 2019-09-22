BWW Interview: PATRUNI CHIDANANDA SASTRY on Sexuality And Sexual Education through performance

Performing artist Patruni Chidananda Sastry has come up with a one of the first interactive performances. He describes his upcoming performance Four Play as something that he had been working on which talks about sexuality , gender roles, Active/Passive destinations and brings in a thought to talk about sexual education through performance art. Inspired by the Fluxs Movement, Four-Play is a piece of performance art curated by Patruni Sastry.

We catch up with the artist to know more about his show

It's a suggestive name why did you choose it

it has 4 games (or plays) which we are presenting with Fluxs, a snake and ladder game played live, a Paper boder game with a life size paper, a tick tock played on the body and finally the blind folded game on an edge. these four games which are being a part of many of the childhood memories and a canvas to showcase difference between childhood and adulthood. the idea is to convey how Performance make something simple into something questioning.

What are you trying to say through the play

we are trying to educate about the importance of balance between the active and passive human being may that be over a bed or in the world and how coming together to one level will make things more easy to become equal.

Explain your art form and how you want it to be understood by viewers

I am using time bound performance art with idea of Fluxs , Performance art is an essentially contested concept: any single definition of it implies the recognition of rival uses. The meaning of the term in the narrower sense is related to traditions in Western culture. From about the mid-1960s into the 1970s, performance art tended to be defined as challenging orthodox art forms and cultural norms. The ideal had been an ephemeral and authentic experience for performer and audience in an event that could not be repeated, captured or purchased. The widely discussed difference, how concepts of visual arts and concepts of performing arts are utilized, can determine the meanings of a performance art presentation.

Tell us more about four play

This is the play where we want the audience to be the integral part, they decide what happens next, they decide who wins and what the artists do. the audience run the show. they are the key players and the artists are just an object. i had this idea of coming up with time bound performance art for a really long time , working onIndian board games with art is something which gave me the urges to explore. I then approached Sajiv a theater actor who has done many theater plays in multiple languages with the concept and we started going with the plan. this performance is non rehearsed , non choreographed, no special effects just the audience and the Artists make the piece.

What are your future plans for performing Art and dance firms

I am working on performance art now a days and hopefully bring in more fluxs show, performance art festivals etc with in future . i am looking to open up an online portal for all information related to performance art in India and abroad and plans to have an immaterial performance art center is something there down the line.

Performers : Patruni Sastry and Sajiv Palasa

Concept and Implementation: Patruni Sastry

Event Details

Date: 29th September

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Venue: Lamakaan, Jubilee Hills , Hyderabad





