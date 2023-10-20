BROADWAY RAMLILA Returns to New Delhi This Month

The event runs from October 18th to 23rd, 2023, 7:00pm, at Netaji Subhash Place (Near Omaxe Mall), New Delhi.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at BROADWAY RAMLILA at Netaji Subhash Place Photo 1 Photos: First Look at BROADWAY RAMLILA at Netaji Subhash Place
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Hyderabad Will Host Beyond Dance Festival: Celebrating Art Without Borders Photo 3 Hyderabad Will Host Beyond Dance Festival: Celebrating Art Without Borders
Amethyst Presents Swati & Sunaina Gold Collection At The Folly Photo 4 Amethyst Presents Swati & Sunaina Gold Collection At The Folly

BROADWAY RAMLILA Returns to New Delhi This Month

BROADWAY RAMLILA Returns to New Delhi This Month

Amidst the grand canvas of theatrical brilliance, one production stands out as a true masterpiece. Broadway Ramlila is back in 2023, redefining the way we experience the timeless story of Lord Ram. This is not just a show; it's an opportunity to be part of something extraordinary.

 

In a world where cinematic endeavours sometimes stray from tradition, there emerges a shining beacon of authenticity for the sacred narrative of Ramayana. Based on Valmiki and Tulsidas Versions of Ramayana, Broadway Ramlila presents a profound contrast to a recent cinematic release that sparked controversy for its interpretation and creative liberties, Broadway Ramlila stands as a testament to the unwavering sanctity and fidelity of Lord Ram's story. In a time of moral challenges and shifting values, this production couldn't be more relevant.

 

Ramayana, an epic that has been a cornerstone of our culture since ages, finds new life through Broadway Ramlila. Within the span of three hours, this production captures the very essence of Lord Ram's extraordinary life, from his divine birth to epic battles and the profound wisdom he imparted.

 

Imagine immersing yourself in the mythical realm of Satyug, brought to life through cutting-edge 3D stage design and a musical score featuring 18 original tracks performed by acclaimed artists such as Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, Kumar Vishu, Jeetender Singh and more. Under the guidance of music directors Chandra Kamal & Bharat Kamal and directed by Shashidharan Nair, this show offers a captivating narrative voiced by the legendary Mukesh Khanna. With a cast of over 100 skilled actors and dancers, Broadway Ramlila is a sensory extravaganza.It stands as a testament to the global appeal of Lord Ram's timeless saga.

 

Since its inception in 2015, Broadway Ramlila has made headlines, even breaking ground as the first Ramlila to be shown in cinemas. Recently, Delhi Government recognized its significance by showcasing a portion of the production, pledging to share this cultural gem with the citizens of Delhi.

The show's creator, Rajender Mittal emphasizes that such is the impact of Broadway Ramlila, that it has become a trend setter for all big and small Ramlilas in Delhi. Every second Ramlila Committee is trying to adopt the 3 hour Ramayana concept in their own capacity, and started to name it Sampurn Ramayana. To stand apart, Broadway Ramlila which was formerly known as Sampurn Ramayana had to change its name.

Chairman, Mr. Ishwar Bansal says, “Aryan Heritage Foundation's Broadway Ramlila is a unique and groundbreaking production that has redefined the way we experience Ramlila in India. With its innovative production values, captivating storytelling, and stellar cast, Broadway Ramlila has become a must-see for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.”

Anil Garg, General Secretary of the Aryan Heritage Foundation remarks, “Gear up for a dazzling spectacle celebrating India! We are committed to securing all necessary permissions well in advance to ensure the smooth operation of this grand production.”

 

Ajay Gupta, the Treasurer of the Aryan Heritage Foundation, shared his views as, “Delhi is about to embrace a magnificent production. This chapter is grander and has been made possible by the generous support of our donors and the prudent stewardship of our resources.”

Anuj Jaikaran, Secretary of Aryan Heritage Foundation, anticipates the presence of several distinguished guests, enhancing the grandeur and technological marvels of the event. “From a modern, upscale food court to entry systems, technology enhances every aspect of ‘Broadway Ramlila.”

Saurabh Mittal, Sr. Vice President, envisions “Broadway Ramlila” as a permanent show at the main Ayodhya Temple, emphasizing the profound teachings it offers. He believes that the lessons from Lord Ram's life should be accessible to all. Broadway Ramlila rivals the grandeur and storytelling prowess of the renowned Broadway shows of New York, offering an immersive experience that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation.

Don't miss the return of Broadway Ramlila in 2023, running daily from October 18th to 23rd, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM, at Netaji Subhash Place (Near Omaxe Mall), Pitampura, New Delhi. Join us in this extraordinary journey, where the authenticity of Lord Ram's story is upheld, in stark contrast to recent cinematic interpretations. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - India

1
Mahindra Kabira Festival Set For This December Photo
Mahindra Kabira Festival Set For This December

The Mahindra Kabira Festival, now in its seventh edition, welcomes poetry-lovers and music-aficionados along the timeless banks of the Ganga in Varanasi, and is set to take place from December 15th to 17th, 2023.

2
Hyderabad Will Host Beyond Dance Festival: Celebrating Art Without Borders Photo
Hyderabad Will Host Beyond Dance Festival: Celebrating Art Without Borders

The city of Hyderabad is set to host the mesmerising Beyond Dance Festival on October 28th and 29th, 2023.

3
Amethyst Presents Swati & Sunaina Gold Collection At The Folly Photo
Amethyst Presents Swati & Sunaina Gold Collection At The Folly

Made from finest silk, using real zari, the eponymous label of Swati & Sunaina Gold presents a limited-edition collection of sarees and dupattas woven on the indigenous pit looms of Banaras. Their designs showcase modern interpretations of antique textiles.

4
Art Tree Will Host SAMANVAY, Harmony in Nature Photo
Art Tree Will Host SAMANVAY, Harmony in Nature

Following the hugely successful art shows promoting and helping to sustain folk arts of India, Art Tree is all set to organize yet another show ‘SAMANVAY, Harmony in Nature’ at the Bikaner House from November 3rd till November 8th, 2023. Learn more about the show and how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

India SHOWS
Omninos Solutions in India Omninos Solutions
Omninos Solutions (3/26-3/26)
Tropical Tranquility: A Peek into Resorts in Jim Corbett in India Tropical Tranquility: A Peek into Resorts in Jim Corbett
Eko Resort (10/12-12/12)
"Discover the Beauty of the Valley of Flowers: Unmissable Trekking Packages"
The Searchin Souls (10/09-11/30)
500 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India in India 500 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India
500 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India (10/01-12/31)
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE in India MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE International (12/20-2/10)
Directors & Officers Insurance in India Directors & Officers Insurance
Directors & Officers Insurance (12/14-7/23)
M2Y Safety Academy in India M2Y Safety Academy
M2Y Safety Academy (8/06-8/06)
"Blooming Beauty: Discovering Online Flower Delivery in Gurgaon
Flower blast (10/09-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You