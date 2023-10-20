BROADWAY RAMLILA Returns to New Delhi This Month

Amidst the grand canvas of theatrical brilliance, one production stands out as a true masterpiece. Broadway Ramlila is back in 2023, redefining the way we experience the timeless story of Lord Ram. This is not just a show; it's an opportunity to be part of something extraordinary.

In a world where cinematic endeavours sometimes stray from tradition, there emerges a shining beacon of authenticity for the sacred narrative of Ramayana. Based on Valmiki and Tulsidas Versions of Ramayana, Broadway Ramlila presents a profound contrast to a recent cinematic release that sparked controversy for its interpretation and creative liberties, Broadway Ramlila stands as a testament to the unwavering sanctity and fidelity of Lord Ram's story. In a time of moral challenges and shifting values, this production couldn't be more relevant.

Ramayana, an epic that has been a cornerstone of our culture since ages, finds new life through Broadway Ramlila. Within the span of three hours, this production captures the very essence of Lord Ram's extraordinary life, from his divine birth to epic battles and the profound wisdom he imparted.

Imagine immersing yourself in the mythical realm of Satyug, brought to life through cutting-edge 3D stage design and a musical score featuring 18 original tracks performed by acclaimed artists such as Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, Kumar Vishu, Jeetender Singh and more. Under the guidance of music directors Chandra Kamal & Bharat Kamal and directed by Shashidharan Nair, this show offers a captivating narrative voiced by the legendary Mukesh Khanna. With a cast of over 100 skilled actors and dancers, Broadway Ramlila is a sensory extravaganza.It stands as a testament to the global appeal of Lord Ram's timeless saga.

Since its inception in 2015, Broadway Ramlila has made headlines, even breaking ground as the first Ramlila to be shown in cinemas. Recently, Delhi Government recognized its significance by showcasing a portion of the production, pledging to share this cultural gem with the citizens of Delhi.

The show's creator, Rajender Mittal emphasizes that such is the impact of Broadway Ramlila, that it has become a trend setter for all big and small Ramlilas in Delhi. Every second Ramlila Committee is trying to adopt the 3 hour Ramayana concept in their own capacity, and started to name it Sampurn Ramayana. To stand apart, Broadway Ramlila which was formerly known as Sampurn Ramayana had to change its name.

Chairman, Mr. Ishwar Bansal says, “Aryan Heritage Foundation's Broadway Ramlila is a unique and groundbreaking production that has redefined the way we experience Ramlila in India. With its innovative production values, captivating storytelling, and stellar cast, Broadway Ramlila has become a must-see for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.”

Anil Garg, General Secretary of the Aryan Heritage Foundation remarks, “Gear up for a dazzling spectacle celebrating India! We are committed to securing all necessary permissions well in advance to ensure the smooth operation of this grand production.”

Ajay Gupta, the Treasurer of the Aryan Heritage Foundation, shared his views as, “Delhi is about to embrace a magnificent production. This chapter is grander and has been made possible by the generous support of our donors and the prudent stewardship of our resources.”

Anuj Jaikaran, Secretary of Aryan Heritage Foundation, anticipates the presence of several distinguished guests, enhancing the grandeur and technological marvels of the event. “From a modern, upscale food court to entry systems, technology enhances every aspect of ‘Broadway Ramlila.”

Saurabh Mittal, Sr. Vice President, envisions “Broadway Ramlila” as a permanent show at the main Ayodhya Temple, emphasizing the profound teachings it offers. He believes that the lessons from Lord Ram's life should be accessible to all. Broadway Ramlila rivals the grandeur and storytelling prowess of the renowned Broadway shows of New York, offering an immersive experience that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation.

Don't miss the return of Broadway Ramlila in 2023, running daily from October 18th to 23rd, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM, at Netaji Subhash Place (Near Omaxe Mall), Pitampura, New Delhi. Join us in this extraordinary journey, where the authenticity of Lord Ram's story is upheld, in stark contrast to recent cinematic interpretations.