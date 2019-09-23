BEING GANDHI Comes to Akshara Theatre

Akshara Theatre in association with HarperCollins India presents Being Gandhi, a play based on the book by Paro Anand, adapted for the stage and directed by Anasuya Vaidya.

13 year-old Chandrashekhar has just been given a very boring assinment to complete for Gandhi Jayanti. There are much more important things on his mind. Like pimples, and glasses, and cool clothes, and some things that can't even be shared...But suddenly there is a cataclysmic event and his life is turned upside down.

Set in the 80's, Paro Anand's new novel Being Gandhi is a blend of fun, teenage angst, teenage rebellion, and all-too-soon coming of age, with Mahatma Gandhi at the epicenter. The play is a dramatization of the soon-to-be-released novel.

Chandrashekhar - oh, how he wishes his parents had given him a cooler name - is cute, quirky, naughty and a little eccentric. His inner voice and mind is so active that it needs a whole character, known as C-In, to express itself, while his outer, nerdy, pimply self is C-out. Even as he has fun and games with his school-friends and family, little does Chandra know that the Queen of Boringsthan -- Class Teacher Preeti Ma'am's -- Gandhi Jayanti assignment will change his life forever. It will probably change yours too.

Performed by young Akshara actors Sharan Makhijani and Arjun Goel, as well as Lubhanshi Jain, Vidya Parthasarathy and the Akshara Repertory, Being Gandhi the play coincides with the release of Being Gandhi the book.

Tickets: Rs. 250 for15 years and below and Rs. 350 for above-15s, available on bookmyshow.com, insider.in, paytm.com.





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories

More Hot Stories For You