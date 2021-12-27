Art House Kicks Off New Exhibition at Bikaner House in New Delhi

Art Tree continues to honour its commitment for promoting traditional and folk arts as also support their practicing artists. In its yet another attempt at focussing on some of India's rich heritage, a 9-day exhibition started at Bikaner House in New Delhi on the 22nd December, 2021. The exclusive preview was inaugurated by artist, designer filmmaker Muzaffar Ali.

On the occasion, Pragati Agarwal- Founder Art Tree, said, "Art Tree has always endeavoured to boost, support and encourage the sustenance of some of the enriching traditional forms that will eventually get revived and lead to their resurgence."

Muzaffar Ali who seemed extremely pleases meeting the featuring artists- Prakash Joshi and Manisha Jha, said, " I am immensely impressed by all the rich history that gets depicted in such intricate works of the artists who are trying their best to preserve tradition that India is known for. Ekayan - Ek Sutra showcases three art forms - Madhubani, Phad and Chintz - all under one roof at Bikaner House, and it has been an educative experience for me to see such great works of these national award winning artists."

A panel discussion on The Legacy and Revival of Chintz with artist J.Niranjan and Indian handicrafts curator Jaya Jaitly and Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango turned out to be a scintillatingly engaging discussion for the passionate audience present. Ms Jaitly pointed out that the original nomenclature Radhapani and not the British named chintz be used. "Because they could not pronounce the original word, Chheent' they changed it to chintz derogatorily. I am so glad that an artist of Niranjan's calibre is the one who has taken so much pain to revitalize and restore such a rare art form."

Ms. Jaya Jaitly said, "The British had appropriated most of our most prized culture. But I am glad that the young have shown interest in reviving some of the most talked about heritage. Some of these artists also need our support and we must make sure that they are looked after well.

On the occasion, Art Tree will also organised a book launch of the book - Madhushravani by Ms Manisha Jha. Documented in fourteen years by the author this book has hundred paintings by two hundred women artists from different villages of Mithila. Madhushravani is a monsoon festival of new brides, laughter, snake goddesses, and rituals that fuse ecology and tradition. The thirteen days festival speaks of co-existence and instils love for nature. This book is first ever book on fourteen stories related to Lord Shiva and his family and stories of Goddess Manasa- the snake Goddess.