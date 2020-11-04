Akshara Announces Upcoming Lineup of Two Productions

The shows run November 8 at 7pm and 8.15pm.

Akshara Theatre has announced its upcoming lineup of two productions.

The Red Hot Bombay Lovers

After 8 months of Lockdown, it's time for live performing arts to get back to life. In the first post-Pandemic double-bill live performance at Akshara, Theatrecian in association with The Cacophonee, presents two one act plays: The Red Hot Bombay Lovers, and The Lockdown Lover on Sunday, November 8.

At 7pm, they will present The Red Hot Bombay Lovers, a Neil Simon-influenced play about a pandemic-impacted restaurateur who fancies himself to be a playwright and three other women who seek validation from him.

The production is directed by Tathagata Chowdhury and performed by Shashank, Hardeep, Ritu and Nupur.

The Lockdown Lover

At 8.15pm they will present the second plays,The Lockdown Lover, an interpretation of Harold Pinter's The Lover. In a gender-bending performance, Theatrecian founder Tathagata Chowdhury performs both roles of the couple who are seeking alternate identities to keep alive the spark in their relationship during the pandemic .

Directed and performed by Tathagata Chowdhury.

Calcutta based Theatrecian, which is recognised by the BBC 4 as the most prolific youth theatre company in the country was the first to go online with Live theatre, in April. And now they are first to perform in a closed auditorium post pandemic.

The shows run November 8 at 7pm and 8.15pm at Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg (next to RML Hospital), New Delhi 110001.

