17th Collage Annual Art Carnival is Presented this Month

The month of May brings the most eagerly anticipated event every year, the 17th Collage Annual Art Carnival. About 150 youngsters are exhibiting around 400 artworks for the 17th Collage Annual Art Carnival. There will be plethora of canvases as the event provides a platform for budding artists to showcase their work.

The 17th Collage Annual Art Carnival is an initiative by the students of Delhi Collage of Art to bring back the old form of Art, which has somewhere lost its sheen. Given that today most of Indian artists are opting for modern and contemporary art, the work displayed by the students are interactive and are created with the thought to get back to the roots and preserve the old, classical traditions and culture of art.

To maintain the old classic touch, there will be paintings that use Oil Paintings, Watercolors, Charcoal, and Acrylic. The event will also have different type of surfaces and installations etc., will be available on affordable prices.

About Delhi Collage of Art: DCA is an institute that welcomes everyone who aspires to quench their thirst for learning arts. Spearheaded by the best of teachers and gurus, the institute provides its pupils with the best of infrastructure, course packages, environment and flexibility of course timings and batches. The college believes in facilitating the dreams and aspirations of individuals who otherwise may not be able to explain their desires to a society which only believes in scores, degrees and conventional trade. There is no upper limit to age for admission and neither there is any minimum score criteria to register oneself for any of their programmes. Equipped with latest technology and world class faculty, the college has trained over 5000 students from 40+ different countries in the nuances of art and helped them begin their journey on the path of success.

For more information on Delhi Collage of Art and Ashwani Kumar Prithviwasi, please visit : www.delhicollageofart.com





