WEAVE HOUSTON Showcases Diversity in Fiber Arts & Handweaving at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents Weave Houston: Celebrating 71 Years of the Contemporary Handweavers of Houston. Weave Houston showcases the history and diversity of Contemporary Handweavers of Houston's membership, featuring works from emerging practitioners and longtime fiber artists. Noted fiber artist Dr. Mary Ruth Smith juried several awards for works that highlight exceptional craftsmanship and innovative use of materials.

The Contemporary Handweavers of Houston (CHH) was founded in 1949 as a chapter of the Contemporary Handweavers of Texas to provide a common meeting ground for weavers throughout the state. In its 70 years as a guild, the non-profit organization has promoted the education of and interest in handweaving and fiber-related crafts. This is accomplished through regular gatherings and demonstrations at schools, museums, and festivals throughout the Houston community, including the Livestock Show and Rodeo. CHH has an ongoing relationship with the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft and sponsors a scholarship for its resident artists who are weavers and demonstrate or lead activities at HCCC events.

Former HCCC resident artist and CHH member Molly Koehn benefited greatly from this scholarship. "It was an unexpected blessing to be awarded the Tilly Marchwinski Scholarship for Excellence in Handweaving when I first arrived at HCCC. The scholarship funded supplies during my residency and allowed me to create without worrying about finding additional funding. It was also such a pleasure to learn about Tilly and her involvement in weaving and the guild!"

Visitors to Weave Houston will delight in the variety of fiber works on display--everything from traditional wall hangings to unconventional sculpture--all celebrating the contributions of this time-honored artist guild.