Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Playhouse 1960's GYPSY Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Houston:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ellie Williams / Dylan Burke - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 26%

Desi Stephens - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 19%

Jenny Moyado - NEWSIES - National Youth Theater 9%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amber Stepanik - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 24%

Dana Cretsinger - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 18%

Deb Preisler - TARZAN THE MUSICAL - STAGE RIGHT of Texas i 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Dana Cretsinger - SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre 22%

Erica Gallegos - NEWSIES - National Youth Theater 11%

Sara Preisler - TARZAN - Stage Right 9%

Best Direction Of A Play

Desi Stephens - ROEMO & JULIET - Spark 26%

Meredith Ann Gaines - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 25%

Michael Montgomery - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Stageworks 6%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Sean Keith Thompson - THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre 40%

Malinda L Beckham - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 10%

Nicole Kenley-Miller - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 6%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Barbara Alicea-Aponte - TWLIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992 - Dirt Dog Theatre Co 14%

Vincent Victoria - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES: CHRISTMASTIME - Vincent Victoria Presents 11%

Thomas Meek - MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIA - Clear Creek Community Theatre 10%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Domuret - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 25%

Sara Preisler - TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 12%

Brandon Christian / Steve Driver - LES MISERABLES - Crighton 10%

Best Musical

GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 21%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre 18%

TARZAN THE STAGE MUSICAL - Stage Right 13%

Best Performer In A Musical

Jasia Correa - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 16%

Estus Stephens - SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre 14%

Victoria Best - TARZAN - The Crighton 9%

Best Performer In A Play

Erin Urick - HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 15%

Annie Shouse - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 14%

Niesha Bentley - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 7%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Nicole Heaston - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 27%

Sarah Neal - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 20%

Audrey Welsh - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 19%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Niesha Bentley - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 21%

David Rainey - A CHRISTMANS CAROL - The Alley Theater 9%

Brandon Morgan - THE SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 7%

Best Play

ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 20%

HANDBAGGED - Stageworks 16%

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 16%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 21%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 20%

TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Misty Hale - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SPARK 20%

Tom Aldridge - SOUND OF MUSIC - Playhouse 1960 11%

Kara Kowalik - TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 9%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Desi Stephens - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 24%

Joseph Urick - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 23%

Sara Preisler / Richard Isaiah Owens - TARZAN - Stage Right of Texas 11%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

NEW BEGINNINGS - The Garden Theatre 42%

SPONTANEOUS SCATTERING - Cone Man Running Productions 33%

Jule Styne: FROM HOLLYWOOD TO BROADWAY - Paul Hope Cabaret 26%

Best Streaming Musical

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Stages Repertory Theatre 32%

VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 31%

TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 22%

Best Streaming Play

THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre 44%

TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 18%

WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT - 4th Wall 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alessandro Baldan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Playhouse 1960 13%

Hannah Hale - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark 12%

Brady Paffie - NEWSIES - National Youth Theater 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Travis Gaines - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 24%

Estus Stephens - ROMEO & JULIET - Spark 20%

Cole Pfaffenberger - THE WISDOM OF EVE - Theatre Southwest 4%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Eliza Masewicz - TROUBLE IN TAHITI - Moores Opera Center 16%

Kelly Markgraff - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 16%

Ricardo Garcia - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Joseph Urick - THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre 48%

Todd Thigpen - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 9%

Fong Chau - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co 5%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 33%

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Company 19%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 10%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 35%

HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Shade 18%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Moore Vision Entertainment 6%