Vincent Victoria Presents is Will Return to Live Performances With MOTHERS Next Month

Award winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents makes its return to live performances with The Slave Narratives:Mothers" a theatrical piece about enslaved African American Mothers and their experiences and heartaches during the Antebellum period in the United States. The play weaved together using the narratives compiled by writers during The Great Depression in the 1930's is a timely look at what it means to be a black mother in America.

Says producer and director Vincent Victoria, "Motherhood is generally thought of as a wonderful experience that brings joy and a lifetime of memories. For African American women though, especially during slavery , that is not always true. Many times enslaved women were separated from their children permanently because either she or the child was sold to another owner and never to be reunited again. There was also the constant fear from the mothers that their child would be severely beaten or mistreated by harsh plantation owners, all the while knowing that she was helpless to do anything to protect her child.

A traditional family model was mainly non existent for these women, as the father of her child was either her own white master who considered the child property or an enslaved black man whose own life and stability was questioned daily. Even among the tragic stories though say Victoria, "There are some touching and heartwarming recollections sprinkled throughout the narratives."

Although the production is live, Victoria stresses that social distancing protocols will be followed as masks must be worn inside the theater and seating will be limited.

We produced 7 virtual plays back to back during the height of the pandemic and the format kept our artists busy. Our company insisted that theater in the format be taken seriously, done off book, and performed with the same integrity and quality as if we were onstage, but its time get back on stage says Victoria.

This limited engagement will be performed Mothers Day weekend May 8th and 9th at Midtown Art Center 3414 La Branch. Showtimes are Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 1 pm and 6 pm. All tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door but online purchases are strongly encouraged at http://www.vincentvictoriapresnts.com.