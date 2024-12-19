Video: Go Behind The Scenes of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Resident Acting Company member Chris Hutchison transform into Jacob Marley in just ten minutes for the production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre.

Rediscover the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation as he encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Be transported into Victorian England with dazzling costumes and stunning sets. Join us for a Dickensian celebration of love, redemption, and the true spirit of Christmas!

The cast includes Elizabeth Bunch as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Michelle Elaine as Mrs. Fezziwig, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, Christopher Salazar as Fred, Todd Waite as Mr. Fezziwig, Diana Irais Alcaraz-Villa as Female Principal/ Ensemble Cover, Alric Davis as Second Exchange Man/ Ensemble, John Ryan Del Bosque as Third Exchange Man/ Ensemble, Jeremy Gee as First Exchange Man/ Ensemble, Adam Gibbs as Second Man in the Street / Ensemble, Brittany Halen as Fiddler/ Maid/ Ensemble, Shawn Hamilton as The Ghost of Christmas Present/ Ensemble, Brandon Hearnsberger as First Man in the Street/ Ensemble, Amanda Martinez as Martha/ Christmas Angel /Ensemble, Derrick Moore as Young Adult Scrooge/ Second Charitable Gentleman/Topper/ Ensemble, Melissa Pritchett as Mrs. Cratchit/ Mrs. Dilber/ Ensemble /Dance Captain, Luis Quintero as The Ghost of Christmas Future/ First Charitable Gentleman/ Roger/ Ensemble, Raven Justine Troup as Hortensia/ Ensemble, Orlando Arriaga as Male Principal Cover, Brock Hatton as Male Ensemble Swing, Donna Bella Litton as Female Ensemble Swing, and Daniel Regojo as Male Ensemble Swing.

The Production Team features Rob Melrose (Adaptor and Original Director), Amber D. Gray (Remount Director), Michael Locher (Scenic Design), Raquel Barreto (Costume Design), Cat Tate Starmer (Lighting Design), Cliff Caruthers (Sound Design), Afsaneh Aayani (Puppet Design), John L. Cornelius II (Music Director), Christopher Windom (Choreographer) Jade Devault (Associate Choreographer) Molly Wetzel (Dialect Coach) Adam Noble (Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist), Nia Sciarretta (Stage Manager) Brandon Clark (Assistant Stage Manager), and Madolyn Friedman (Assistant Stage Manager)

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.

