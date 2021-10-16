VIDEO: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at Theatre Under the Stars

Theatre Under The Stars is presenting Rock of Ages! Leading off the cast is Justin Matthew Sargent as "Drew" and Diana Huey as "Sherrie." Joining them are Steven Bogard as "Dennis," Justin Collette as "Lonny," Brian Mathis as "Hertz," Nicole Powell as "Mother/Justice," Drew Redington as "Franz/Dance Captain," Brett Stoelker as "Father/Stacee Jaxx," and Teresa Zimmermann as "Regina/Candi." Miles Marmolejo and Emily Tanner will serve as swings.

Rounding out the cast in the Ensemble are Austin Colburn, Alex Cruz, Karma Jenkins, Tracy Sokat, Ryan Winkler and Ricardo Zayas.

Get a first look at the cast in action below!

Rock of Ages, will be directed and choreographed by Jessica Hartman who previously choreographed the TUTS productions of Memphis, Mamma Mia! and A Chorus Line. She is joined by Musical Director, Alexander "Xander" Rovang; Set Designer, Ryan McGettigan; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Jason Lyons, Projection Designer, Mary Hope Ballou and Sound Designer, Andrew Harper. Casting for Rock of Ages is provided by Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

Rock of Ages takes you back to the time of bands with big egos, big guitar solos and even bigger hair! Featuring the music of hit bands including REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Bon Jovi, Styx, and Journey, this musical comedy was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical. Rock of Ages runs October 5 through 17 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.