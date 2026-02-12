Review: LOVERLY: THE BROADWAY OF LERNER AND LOEWE (AND LANE) at OVATIONS

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

LOVERLY: THE BROADWAY OF LERNER LOEWE (AND LANE) is a cabaret from Paul Hope featuring songs from shows such as MY FAIR LADY, GIGI, CAMELOT, ROYAL WEDDING, and ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER. It’s eight super talented singers from the Houston theatrical scene, and then we have Steven Jones on piano acting as the musical director. The show runs on Mondays at Ovations nightclub in Rice Village through February 23rd. The cool part about all of this is not only do we get the songs of the talented composers, but also a very off-the-cuff lecture on how everything transpired from Paul Hope. His narration throughout the evening is worth the price of admission. Lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe wrote nine musicals over three decades, and Burton Lane sometimes helped with a movie or musical when Loewe was not up for it. Paul gives you the entire story, or at least the fun parts!

But don’t think that it’s just the history lesson you are coming for, because when you look at the Houston theatrical landscape, Lerner and Loewe are a duo you don’t get to see produced much. It costs theaters a fortune to stage the epic Camelot, or the scenery and costume-heavy MY FAIR LADY, and they don’t have the same pull with the younger generation as say a WICKED or a HAMILTON. This cabaret reminded me what a shame that we are here, where theaters have to bank on what’s hot rather than looking back on the legends and the composers who made it all possible. In a cabaret setting, you don’t have to worry about costumes, scenery, or even elaborate lighting. You are in a room with eight excellent performers doing songs purely for the joy of getting to sing them for an audience. What actor wouldn’t kill to sing Lancelot’s “If Ever I Would Leave You?” What actress wouldn’t swoon to get to sing “What Did I Have That I Don’t Have?”

The evening starts with the full company performing the “Ascot Gavotte” to kick things off and remind us that the important people are here. Paul Hope has assembled a diverse group of singers in every respect - style, stature, and gender. They each have their own approach to the songs of Lerner, Loewe, and Lane. Pantelis Karastamatis will make you scratch your head as to why TUTS hasn’t snatched him up while he delivers a soulful “On the Street Where You Live.” Michael Chiavone gives a terrific take on the best eleven o’clock number from ON A CLEAR DAY, “Come Back to Me.” Amanda Passanante is the Guinevere of your dreams as she sings “I Loved You Once in Silence.” Tamara Siler and Paul Hope charm the heck out of “I Remember It Well.” Richard Paul Fink does an impressive operatic “If Ever I Would Leave You.” Whitney Zanagrine just slays any number you give her; the woman can not be held back. Oh, to see her as Eliza someday! Laura Smolik stood in for an ill Lauren Salazar on the Monday opening, but her “I Could Have Danced All Night” was impeccable.

The genius of all of this is that we get to see this talented group, and no way all eight of them would ever appear in the same show. Schedules, director preferences, and geography prevent it. Also, we get to see them relaxed, having fun, and focusing on the song itself. They don’t have to manage bulky costumes, inject character traits, or deal with choreography. The hair is down, and they are happy to share a melody and a witty lyric. Rarely do you get to see these folks do what they do best without any pressure. Things don’t always go perfectly, and that’s part of the charm as well. The bumps along the way remind us they are mortals. We get to see them as people sharing a talent. I was very charmed by LOVERLY: THE BROADWAY OF LERNER LOEWE (AND LANE), and it’s such a fun way to experience classic musical theater and see some of the best songs from an array of shows in one shot. Head out to OVATIONS on a Monday night, and learn a little about the legendary composers from the '50s and '60s.

LOVERLY: THE BROADWAY OF LERNER AND LOEWE (AND LANE) runs through February 23rd, and is only presented on Monday nights at Ovations in Rice Village. It’s easy to get tickets at the door, or you can visit the Paul Hope Cabarets website. There is a bar that serves throughout the evening. There are easy dining options within walking distance, and on Monday nights, parking is remarkably easy in the area.

