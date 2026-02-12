Houston Gilbert & Sullivan Society Will Present AUCTION OF ARIAS Gala at Rice University

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Houston Gilbert & Sullivan Society will present its annual “Auction of Arias” gala on March 7—always a lively, entertaining evening, and this year a celebration of the Society's 75th anniversary season as Houston's longest-running opera company.

Set in the elegant Baker Institute Grand Hall at Rice University, the evening begins with an open bar and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a three-course dinner. Society artists—drawn from past productions and the upcoming summer show, The Gondoliers—will perform Gilbert & Sullivan favorites, celebrated arias, and beloved musical theater standards, offering a “menu” of songs highlighting the operettas that helped lay the foundation for modern musical theater.

In a unique fundraising twist, audience members bid to choose which songs will accompany each course of their meal. With a limited number of songs performed with each course, guests will need to bid well to ensure their favorite song is heard. In effect, gala guests get to direct the evening's entertainment with their pocketbooks.

An exciting live auction led by Glenn Beckendorff, auctioneer for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, will add to the coffers. Featured items include Houston Astros tickets, Wine Tastings, and a cameo in the summer G&S production of The Gondoliers.