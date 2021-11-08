Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Check out a Clip of 'Bless Our Show' From SISTER ACT at Theatre Under the Stars

Nov. 8, 2021  

Theatre Under the Stars is now presenting Sister Act at the Hobby Center for Performing Arts.

Watch a clip of the number 'Bless Our Show' below!

Sister Act runs NOV. 2 - 14.

When disco club singer is placed in protective custody in a dying convent, her unique brand of funk comes face-to-face with the traditions of the church and the strict order is in for a change. Masquerading as a nun named Mary Clarence, this Sister's act will have you laughing and singing in the aisles.

For more information, visit: https://www.tuts.com/shows/sister-act


