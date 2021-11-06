VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of 'Fabulous, Baby' From SISTER ACT at TUTS!

Theatre Under the Stars is presenting Sister Act at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts through November 14!

Check out a clip of the cast of Sister Act performing 'Fabulous, Baby' below!

Based on the hit film, Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. In addition to music by Menken, the musical features lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner. Simone Gundy (NBC's The Voice, TUTS Memphis) will star in this TUTS premiere.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

