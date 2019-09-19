Theatre Under The Stars Cancels Tonight's Performance of A CHORUS LINE Due to Weather

Sep. 19, 2019  
Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced that the September 19 performance of A Chorus Line is canceled due to flooding in the area.

TUTS subscribers and ticket-holders for the performance are able to exchange into one of the four remaining performances of A Chorus Line, Sept. 20 at 8pm, Sept. 21 at 2 or 8pm, or Sept. 22 at 2pm; or into any other show in the 2019/20 Season.

Ticket-holders can contact the TUTS Box Office by phone at 713-558-8887, or via email at patronservices@tuts.com.

Monitor Official Sources for Current Information: Harris County Flood Warning System (harriscountyfws.org), Houston TranStar (houstontranstar.org), the National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Forecast Office (weather.gov/hgx), and the National Weather Service West Gulf River Forecast Center (weather.gov/wgcrfc).

