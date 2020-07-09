The Health Museum to Host Global QuaranTEEN Medical Summit With New Virtual Sessions

Registration is open for The Health Museum's annual Global Teen Medical Summit; the program allows high-school students interested in medicine to explore the role of innovation and technology in solving health challenges. The Global QuaranTEEN Medical Summit - COVID-19: A Pandemic in Real-Time will bring together doctors, researchers, and medical experts to talk about how they are working to combat the pandemic. Held from Monday, July 13, 2020, to Friday, July 17, 2020, this year's Summit has transitioned to a virtual event open to high school students, educators, and the general public. Register today at thehealthmuseum.org/teensummit.

"The Health Museum's Global Teen Summit has always provided local and international high school students with a one-of-a-kind educational experience. The program will continue to be an opportunity for them to interact with the best of our medical community, including our partners at the Texas Medical Center," said John Arcidiacono, President and CEO at The Health Museum.

"Although we weren't able to hold the program in its traditional format this year, we felt there was both a need and an opportunity to have a conversation around one of the most significant global health challenges of our time. We will give participants the chance to learn from renowned doctors and researchers working to resolve the current global pandemic. We look forward to delivering a dynamic program to high school students and others," said Arcidiacono

In its 11th year, the Summit is being offered as an online program for the first time and will be open to educators and other adult learners. The virtual format will consist of daily speaker sessions and student challenges, with sessions tailored to the different tracks. Program highlights include:

a-? An opening-day session on how past outbreaks can help us understand COVID-19 and future outbreaks with Dr. Umair Shah, Harris County Public Health, and Sabrina Sholts, Curator of Biological Anthropology, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History;

a-? UTMB Drs. Elise Smith and Jeff Farroni will discuss ethics in an outbreak --including questions of access, vaccination testing, privacy, masks, and quarantines;

a-? Researchers will review the science behind masks, how they work, and why there is so much controversy around wearing them; and,

a-? A closing Q&A session will be held with Dr. Scott Weaver, Chair of the UTMB Department of Microbiology and Immunology.

High school student registration for the Global QuaranTEEN Medical Summit - COVID-19: A Global Pandemic in Real-Time is limited to 100 students; the registration fee is $35 for nonmembers and $25 for members. Mandatory sessions for the full teen program will take place Monday thru Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Optional sessions will be offered throughout the week in the afternoons and evenings.

Due to an exceptionally challenging time for the education community, The Health Museum will host individual sessions for educators as a part of this year's Summit. These sessions will cover resources for teaching about microbiology and epidemiology across grade levels as well as best practices in virtual education. Educators are invited to register for these informative workshops for free.

The Health Museum will offer several information sessions for the general public to provide reliable information to help make more informed decisions about how to navigate day-to-day decisions during the pandemic. These sessions are available free-of-charge with registration.

This year's Summit is made possible by educational partnerships with the Smithsonian Institution and UTMB. Generous support provided by the Joe Barnhart Foundation.

As a nonprofit cultural institution, thought leader, and resource to the community to empower healthier living for all, please consider making a gift to The Health Museum. Donations in any amount will help the Museum weather the current crisis and continue its mission to spark wonder and curiosity about health, medical science, and the human body.

"Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Health Museum continues its mission to inspire wonder and curiosity about health, medical science, and the human body through virtual programs and events," said Arcidiacono. "Continued support from members, partners, donors, and community members is critical to ensure the stability of The Health Museum so that when we reopen, we come back stronger than ever." For more information on supporting the Museum, visit thehealthmuseum.org/give.

Become a member of The Health Museum to receive discounts on programs, workshops, and the Amazing Body Store. You will also gain early access to Museum exhibits and services. For more information on membership, visit thehealthmuseum.org/content-page/membership.

To reserve your spot in the Global QuaranTEEN Medical Summit - COVID-19: A Global Pandemic in Real-Time, register at thehealthmuseum.org/teensummit. For additional information about registration, contact: teensummit@thehealthmuseum.org.

