The Health Museum Announces Ballet Folklorico Workshop With October 7

Get up and get dancing with this beginner workshop in traditional Mexican dances

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Health Museum invites you to join us for our Ballet Folklorico Celebration featuring Nayeli Lopez, Artistic Director of Texas A&M International University Ballet Folklorico.

Get up and get dancing with this beginner workshop in traditional Mexican dances that emphasize local folk culture with ballet characteristics. No experience required!

Dancing can be a way to stay fit for people of all ages, shapes, sizes, and is a great way to meet new friends. It has a wide range of physical and mental benefits including:

· improved condition of your heart and lungs

· increased muscular strength, endurance, and motor fitness

· increased aerobic fitness, muscle tone, and strength

· stronger bones and reduced risk of osteoporosis

· better coordination, agility, and flexibility

· improved general and psychological wellbeing

· greater self-confidence and self-esteem

This event is free for museum members; non-members registration begins at $5. If you are not a member and would like to become one, please visit the membership page for more information on how you can be a part of the conversation.

For more information about this event, please visit https://www.thehealthmuseum.org/event/ballet-folklorico-nayeli-lopez..

Shows View More Houston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You