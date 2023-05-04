The Garden Theatre Leads An Emotional Journey In Three-Person Cabaret, LOUDER THAN WORDS

Louder Than Words will feature the vocal talent of Houston locals David Allen III, Daniel Edwards, and Ronna Mansfield.

The Garden Theatre, one of Houston's newest theatre companies, has announced its plans to bring Louder Than Words, a one-night-only cabaret, to the stage at MATCH. Featuring an eclectic mix of musical theatre standards and pop music earworms, the cabaret will be presented on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (3400 Main St.) in the heart of midtown.

Louder Than Words will feature the vocal talent of Houston locals David Allen III, Daniel Edwards, and Ronna Mansfield. The three performers will lead the audience through a journey of personal stories of love, friendship, loss, and mental health.

"I truly could not be more thrilled to be producing a concert focusing solely on these three super talents," says Founding Artistic Director Logan Vaden. "The Garden Theatre is privileged to work with some of the most talented individuals in Houston, and it is an honor to be able to give them a platform to tell their own life stories, in their own words, through music that speaks to their souls. When The Garden Theatre began, I committed to making cabarets an integral part of our programming. They offer such an intimate look into the lives of artists, and we are able to witness them storytelling though a medium that we typically wouldn't be able to see in published work."

Audiences can expect to hear music by artists such as Alanis Morisette, Sia, and Ben Rector, and songs from musicals such as Waitress, Dreamgirls, and Tick, Tick... Boom!. The concert will be laid out as if you are in the performer's living rooms, having a chat about life over a glass of wine or coffee. Attendees will listen to personal stories from each performer, who weaves in an emotional musical performance correlating to the story they've shared with you.

The performers are familiar faces on The Garden Theatre stage. Audiences will recognize David Allen III from his work as The Narrator in Into The Woods, a performer in White Rabbit Red Rabbit, and a featured singer in Not A Day Goes By. Daniel Edwards has been on The Garden stage singing in New Beginnings, as a performer in White Rabbit Red Rabbit, and most recently at Greg McConnell in Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical. Ronna Mansfield has been seen as The Baker's Wife in Into The Woods, appeared in The Beltfest, and was a featured singer in Not A Day Goes By. Logan Vaden will direct the evening, with Nicholas White serving as technical director.

The Garden Theatre is no stranger to cabarets. The inaugural performance for the organization was a concert titled New Beginnings, which was performed in-person and streamed online in April, 2021. New Beginnings won the 2022 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Streamed Concert/Cabaret in Houston. Shortly after, The Garden Theatre brought an all-women, all-belting cabaret to the stage in The Beltfest, produced in July, 2021. The theatre company then brought Not A Day Goes By to audiences in January, 2022. The concert featured the music of the late Stephen Sondheim. Louder Than Words will also serve as a fundraiser for The Garden Theatre. There will be raffle items, as well as other fun ways for attendees to support the mission and vision of the new theatre company.

Louder Than Words is a one-night-only cabaret, which will perform on May 12, 2023 at 8:00pm at MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theatre Center Houston; 3400 Main St. Houston, TX 77002). All tickets are $25. Tickets are available on the theatre's website at Click Here or by calling the MATCH box office at 713-521-4533.




