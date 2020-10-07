The Ensemble Theatre Kicks Off 3rd Annual BOLD Master Class as Digital Series

The master classes will begin October 24, 2020.

The Ensemble Theatre kicks off 3rd annual BOLD Master Class as digital workshop series with celebrity actresses Jasmine Guy (It's A Different World) and T' Keyah Crystal Keymah (Living Color) joining the all-female roster of instructors Saturday, October 24, 2020.

"This workshop series has allowed us to expand class offerings to professionals and novices," says Eileen J. Morris. "We are excited to have such an esteemed roster of instructors who are so generous with their time, talent, and expertise."

To Register Contact:

Rachel Hemphill Dickson, BOLD Artistic Associate (713) 807-4323

rhdickson@ensemblehouston.com

Or Visit: https://ensemblehouston.com/education/workshops-classes

(THESE TIME SLOTS HAVE NOT BEEN CONFIRMED)

9:00am Acting, Directing, Social Artivism

11:00am Directing, Playwriting, Producing

1:00pm Acting, Playwriting, Producing, Social Artivism

Classes will be facilitated by the following dynamic women who offer a broad range of interdisciplinary arts experience:

DIRECTING: Jasmine Guy started her early career as an Alvin Ailey Dance student. She later landed her iconic role as Whitley Gilbert on A Different World, a spin off of The Cosby Show, and was awarded the NAACP Image Award each of the six years the show as on air. Her first film role was in Spike Lee's School Daze, and shortly after co-starred with Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor in the film Harlem Nights. Guy released a self-titled R&B album in 1990, which reached number thirty-eight on the R&B charts. Guy has been active in projects that promote and preserve African American history and culture, including the miniseries rendition of Alex Haley's Queen, the film recording of the 1930s WPA ex-slave narratives, entitled Unchained Memories: Slave Narratives, and the film version of activist-historian Howard Zinn's, "A People's History of the United States", entitled The People Speak. Guy also wrote the autobiography of Afeni Shakur, mother of hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur, entitled, "Afeni Shakur: The Evolution of a Revolutionary".

ACTING: T' Keyah Crystal Keyma was first recognized as an original cast member of the comedy sketch series In Living Color during which time she was nominated for an NAACP Image Award and Soul Train Comedy Award. She later made appearances the sitcom Cosby and Disney's That's So Raven. Her experience includes voice-over work on Batman Beyond and Pinky and the Brain; movie appearances in Jackie Brown and The Gilded Six Bit; production of the acclaimed short film Circle of Pain and executive producer of One Last Time; and the author of Natural Woman / Natural Hair: Hairstyles and Hairstories From the Front; she also co-hosted the national ACT-SO awards, and the Orange and Aloha Bowl parades. Keymáh's alma mater, Florida A & M, has given her their second highest honor, the Meritorious Award; she is also listed among their 100 most influential FAMUans of the Century.

PLAYWRITING: Nikkole Salter is an actress, playwright and advocate known for her work on the Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize nominated play In the Continuum and currently the president of Theatre Communications Group. Ms. Salter has written 8 full-length plays, been commissioned for full-length work by 6 institutions, been produced on 3 continents in 5 countries, and been published in 12 international publications.

PRODUCING: Jamila Ponton Bragg is spirited in the strategic planning and development of theatre, television and film projects with mentorship through current Broadway producers. Bragg earned her Masters' degree at Harvard University's Graduate School of Education and a Bachelor of Science degree at Duke University. She dedicated several years as the Educational Outreach Manager at Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organization behind Sesame Street.

SOCIAL ARTIVISM: Ebony Noelle Golden is an artist, scholar, cultural strategist and Houston native now residing in Harlem who explores and radically imagines viable strategies for collective black liberation. She works to influence social transformation through ongoing site-specific ceremonies, live art installations, creative collaborations, and arts experiments. In 2009, Ebony founded Betty's Daughter Arts Collaborative, a culture consultancy and arts accelerator, that devises systems, strategies, solutions for and with education, arts, culture, and community groups globally.

The BOLD Master Class Series is sponsored by The BOLD Theater Women's Leadership Circle grant, funded by the Helen Gurley Brown Pussycat Foundation

Updates will be shared via The Ensemble Theatre's website, email, and social media platforms:

www.EnsembleHouston.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You