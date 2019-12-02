The Best Cyber Monday Theater Ticket Deals in Houston

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in Houston here!

The longest-running musical in history, The Fantasticks, makes its way to Stages Rep this winter, and with tickets for $31.50, this story of young lovers will warm every heart and soothe every post-holiday wallet.

The Catastrophic Theatre

The Catastrophic Theatre has always been home to some of Houston's most interesting cultural events, and this year is no different. With plays like the all-female production of Fefu and her Friends, the Texas-based The Book of Grace, written by Pulitzer-winner Suzan-Lori Parks, and the musical return of a Houston favorite with Tamarie 20/20 all for only $5, you can break out of your old theater routines without breaking the bank.

This December, MacArthur "Genius" grant winner Matthew Aucoin brings a new work to life with the orchestrations of the masterful Brentano Quartet. You won't want to miss this powerful premiere of Mozart and Aucoin: Brentano Quartet, and for just $26.25, you won't have to!

Main Street Theater

Houston's Main Street Theater offers a wide range of shows this season, all for $32! If Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes's "Elliot Trilogy" intrigues you, Elliot: A Solider's Fugue (Part I) is playing this winter. If the dramedy of motherhood and friendship is more your style, Cry It Out will have you feeling the full range of emotions. And if emotionally explosive divas are your thing, Master Class is sure to scratch that theatrical itch!

The Main Street Theater isn't just for grown-up theater lovers. For the families and family-friendly folks in Houston, $15 tickets are available to see the modern classroom hero in The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley or the beloved literary barnyard of friends in Charlotte's Web!





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You