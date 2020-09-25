Texas Renaissance Festival Returns in October

The festival will take place October 3 - November 29!

The grounds of the Texas Renaissance Festival have come alive with cast rehearsals and vendors preparing their shops for the opening of the 46th season on October 3, located just an hour north of Houston.

Visitors to this year's festival will notice parking with six-feet between vehicles, line monitors ensuring social distancing, plexiglass partitions and some food booths, socially distanced seating at performance venues and eating areas, spot cleaning at high traffic areas, newly installed hand sanitizers throughout the festival grounds, and face mask break areas. Full 2020 TRF Safety Guidelines can be found at www.texrenfest.com/safety-guidelines.

New Performers:

The Texas Renaissance Festival will welcome The Washing Well Wenches and their good clean fun to the new Forest Gazebo located in the new Enchanted Forest Expansion area. Singer, Songwriter, and Accordionist Amanda Kitchens will delight you at the Cloister in the Green with her toe-tapping tunes that may inspire to get out of your seat to dance! Dangerous Curves will make their debut at The Barbarian Inn this season. This adult "public humiliation torture" show will require your "boos". Thomas Wood the Pyrojuggler will make you laugh, scream and squirm three times daily at the Cloister in the Green.

Fun for Everyone:

Located by The Executioner and Head Toss game, the new DaVinci's Flying Machine (695GR) is for young and the young at heart. Take a spin in this colorful ride propelled by humans! Climb the steps and slide down the Dragon Tower Slide (1EF), test your puzzle skills at Airy Botter's Escape Room (17EF) and see the sights at the Pirate Museum (2EF) all at the new Enchanted Forest Expansion area.

Drunken Chicken, Absinthe and Tequila Oh My!

As you make your way through the German area to the Polish area, stop by the Kackle King f(625F) or drunken chicken and pork! Whet your whistle at the new Wyrmwood Public House (Booth #225) where you can enjoy a craft cocktail, indulge in one of the absinthe or tequila tasting parties, or share a drink with the internationally acclaimed performers of The Green Hour. For more information about The Wyrmwood Public House Green Hour, Absinthe/Tequila Tastings and Aperitifs and Parade. If you are a connoisseur of bourbon or rum, tastings will be offered at the new tastings tent in the Enchanted Forest Expansion area.

Shopper's Delight:

This season TRF welcomes new and guest vendors for the 2020 season. Please note that some shops will be following capacity limitations and may require a face mask for entry.

New Vendors:

· Bug in the Box (12EF)

· Gem Stone Mine (692F)

· Elisabella's Royal Closet (#131)

· Sabersmith Swords (#241)

· Kiyan's Cove (#264)

· Petrified Dragon (#422)

· Primal Dreams (#423)

· Journeyman Leather (#511)

· Pandora's Box (F11)

· Artemis Designs (9EF & 10EF)

· Scribal Workshop (6EF)

· Crimson Chain Leatherworks (18EF)

· H&H Glass Castle (19EF)

· Blackbeard's Booty (4EF)

· John's Wood (15EF & 16EF)

· Widgets and Gizmos (14EF)

Guest Vendors:

· Beaute and the Bath (#79)

· Two Tarts' Toppers (#203)

· Blooms and Shrooms (#311)

· Green Faerie Apothecary (#502)

· Legacy Forge (#523A)

· Tipsy's Woodworking (#675WW)

· Henna (Arena Location)

· Hullabaloo Henna (5EF)

· Facepainter/Art (#640S)

· Stone Wick (7EF & 8EF)

Date specific tickets are available online at www.texrenfest.com, Groupon and at H-E-B Business Centers.

