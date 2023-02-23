Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ted Swindley Theatre Workshop In Association With Dirt Dogs Unleashed Presents THE BOOK OF MARY

It's a show filled with laughter and heart that you won't want to miss.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Ted Swindley Theatre Workshop In Association With Dirt Dogs Unleashed Presents THE BOOK OF MARY

Get ready for the ultimate theatrical collaboration as two Houston legends join forces to bring you The Book of Mary (It Costs a Lot to Be Real). Mary Hooper's self-authored, one-woman show promises to be a standout production-with Director Ted Swindley at the helm and Mary taking center stage in the spotlight where she belongs. It's a show filled with laughter and heart that you won't want to miss.

Ted Swindley Theatre Workshop in association with Dirt Dogs UNLEASHED presents the world premiere of The Book of Mary (It Costs a Lot to Be Real) written by and starring Houston's own Mary Hooper and directed by Ted Swindley, founder of Houston's Stages theatre and author of the popular musical, Always...Patsy Cline. It's a raucous ride: from her Beaumont beginnings as a shy child of deaf parents and her timely escape to the "gayborhood" of Montrose in the 70s and 80s, to her adventures onstage in Houston's way off Broadway theatre scene. Both funny and poignant, The Book of Mary is a love letter to the diva in us all.

Mary Hooper is well known to Houston audiences. From piano bars, improvised warehouse performance spaces, to more sophisticated venues like Alley Theatre and Stages Repertory Theatre, Mary has been on the boards in the Houston theatre scene for more than 45 years. She has numerous performance credits, including those with The Montrose Players, Equinox Theatre and Theatre LaB. In addition, she is a founding member of the company at Stages and was the first cisgender female to join the cast of The Diana Awards.

The Book of Mary (It Costs a Lot to Be Real), not only features Mary in the starring role, it is her maiden voyage as a playwright. "I've been told so many times, 'You should really write a book! What a life you've had!' and I always thought, who would believe it?" Mary recounted. "The pandemic gave me the opportunity to write-not exactly a book, but my own one-woman show. Writing and performing The Book of Mary is my greatest adventure yet!"

Director Ted Swindley is also a playwright and producer, as well as the founding artistic director of Stages Repertory Theater in Houston. He has directed and/or produced plays and musicals for more than 40 years and is internationally known as the creator and original director of the popular musical, Always...Patsy Cline. He is President and Executive Director of Ted Swindley Productions theatrical licensing where he continues to write plays and musicals, consult and mentor playwrights, including high school seniors for the Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Annual Student Playwright Festival, and direct plays for various theaters throughout the U.S. and abroad. Ted's complete bio is available at www.tedswindleyproductions.com.

Rounding out the creative team are Mark Lewis (scenic designer), Ian Evans (lighting designer), Tim Thomson (sound/video designer) and Norma Catlin Thomson (production stage manager).




The Evelyn Rubenstein JCCs Authors in Conversation Program Returns Next Month Photo
The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC's Authors in Conversation Program Returns Next Month
The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC (the J) Authors in Conversation Program returns to the Kaplan Theatre and Our New J in March to celebrate International Women's Day. Susan Weidman Schneider, author of Frankly Feminist: Short Stories by Jewish Women from Lilith Magazine will speak on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. preceded by dinner for groups to attend together at 6:30 p.m.  
Ars Lyrica Houston Features Three Young Opera Stars in a Gender-Bending Twist of Handels C Photo
Ars Lyrica Houston Features Three Young Opera Stars in a Gender-Bending Twist of Handel's Cantata
Grammy-nominated music organization Ars Lyrica Houston welcomes three young opera stars to perform Handel's Clori, Tirsi, e Fileno with full Baroque orchestra on Sunday, March 26th at 4 pm in Zilkha Hall. This concert will also be available to watch digitally through high-quality livestream.
Vincent Victoria Presents FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE Photo
Vincent Victoria Presents FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE
February is always a time for celebrating African American icons past and present.  In the play 'From Africa to the White House', award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will highlight 47 Black heroes.
Photos: First Look At MISS NELSON IS MISSING! At Main Street Theater Photo
Photos: First Look At MISS NELSON IS MISSING! At Main Street Theater
Main Street Theater (MST) continues its Theater for Youth season with the much-loved, hilarious modern classic Miss Nelson Is Missing! See photos from the production.

More Hot Stories For You


The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC's Authors in Conversation Program Returns Next Month The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC's Authors in Conversation Program Returns Next Month
February 22, 2023

The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC (the J) Authors in Conversation Program returns to the Kaplan Theatre and Our New J in March to celebrate International Women's Day. Susan Weidman Schneider, author of Frankly Feminist: Short Stories by Jewish Women from Lilith Magazine will speak on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. preceded by dinner for groups to attend together at 6:30 p.m.  
Ars Lyrica Houston Features Three Young Opera Stars in a Gender-Bending Twist of Handel's CantataArs Lyrica Houston Features Three Young Opera Stars in a Gender-Bending Twist of Handel's Cantata
February 22, 2023

Grammy-nominated music organization Ars Lyrica Houston welcomes three young opera stars to perform Handel's Clori, Tirsi, e Fileno with full Baroque orchestra on Sunday, March 26th at 4 pm in Zilkha Hall. This concert will also be available to watch digitally through high-quality livestream.
Vincent Victoria Presents FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSEVincent Victoria Presents FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE
February 21, 2023

February is always a time for celebrating African American icons past and present.  In the play 'From Africa to the White House', award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will highlight 47 Black heroes.
Photos: First Look At MISS NELSON IS MISSING! At Main Street TheaterPhotos: First Look At MISS NELSON IS MISSING! At Main Street Theater
February 20, 2023

Main Street Theater (MST) continues its Theater for Youth season with the much-loved, hilarious modern classic Miss Nelson Is Missing! See photos from the production.
Mildred's Umbrella Theatre Company Presents TOOTH AND TAIL By Elizabeth A.M. KeelMildred's Umbrella Theatre Company Presents TOOTH AND TAIL By Elizabeth A.M. Keel
February 20, 2023

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company wraps up their 2022-2023 season with the world premiere of our first “all-ages” show, TOOTH & TAIL, by Houston playwright, Elizabeth A.M. Keel.
share