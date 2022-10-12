Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MOUSETRAP Comes to Cast Theatrical Beginning This Week

Performances run October 14-23.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Cast Theatrical Company presents Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" as the final production of its 2022 season.

A true classic by the grande dame of mysteries, "The Mousetrap" is the story of a group of strangers stranded in a guesthouse during a snowstorm... and one of them is a murderer.

The suspects include the married couple who run the house, Mollie Ralston (played by Elizabeth Schneider) and Giles Ralston (played by Sam Martinez); Miss Casewell (played by Tricia Yurcak), a spinster with a curious background; Christopher Wren (played by Dan Giles), an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; Major Metcalf (played by James Hernandez), a retired Army major; Mrs. Boyle (played by Ivannah Bandalan), a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone; and a stranger called Paravicini (played by Darin Mielke), who has appeared mysteriously with no prior reservation. Into their midst comes a policeman on skis, Sergeant Trotter (played by Prateek Karkal).

Creative Team:

Director: Roger Bauer

Assistant Director: Alicia Meier

Stage Manager: Michael Thorpe

"I have found The Mousetrap to be one of the most challenging productions I have ever had the honor of preparing for an audience," said Director Roger Bauer. "The complexity of the characters is amazing, and the storyline presents such a wide variety of emotional responses from laughter to intrigue, and anger to love. I also believe that our audience will be thoroughly impressed with not only the quality of our actors, but the set as well. One of the best set constructions I have ever seen at Cast Theatrical."

Performances are held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg (second floor) through October 23.

Remaining Performances:

Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $22 each; discounts for senior, military and student patrons. For tickets, visit www.casttheatrical.com.

"One last thing I'd like to make people aware of," said Bauer, "is the total dedication of the cast and the crew behind the scenes to make this an exceptional presentation of live theater. Everyone who sees this production will go home happy they attended."

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Rosenberg (30 minutes outside of Houston), Cast Theatrical Company is the longest-running theatre in Fort Bend County and has been producing live, high-quality theatre year-round since 1989. Cast's vision is to provide high quality theatre for the enjoyment and enrichment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.


