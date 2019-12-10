Society for the Performing Arts Presents THE COLOR PURPLE

The Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of The Color Purple returns to Houston, presented by Society for the Performing Arts (SPA), on Friday, January 3 and Saturday, January 4 at The Hobby Center. With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, The Color Purple gives an exhilarating new spirit to Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Don't miss this stunning re-imagining of an epic story about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South.

The Color Purple is the 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival! Hailed as "a direct hit to the heart" (The Hollywood Reporter), this joyous American classic has conquered Broadway in an all-new "ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold" (The New York Times). Experience the exhilarating power of this Tony-winning triumph that New York Magazine calls "one of the greatest revivals ever".

About The Color PurpleBased on the Alice Walker 's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell Allee Willis and Stephen Bray . The revival of The Color Purple opened to great acclaim in summer 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory , followed by a Broadway bow on November 10, 2015 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Color Purple went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy. The Color Purple played 483 performances on Broadway, closing on January 8, 2017. For more information, visit ColorPurple.com





Founded in 1966, Society for the Performing Arts (SPA) is the largest independent non-profit presenting organization in the Southwest. Since its inception, SPA has sponsored more than 1,000 performances of the world's finest music, dance and theater events, in adherence to the belief that the arts are fundamental to the overall enrichment and quality of life within a community. In addition to presenting artists, SPA seeks to provide a variety of learning experiences for adults and children through master classes, lectures and special student performances, as well as build relationships between the performing arts and other interests within the greater Houston area and throughout the state of Texas.