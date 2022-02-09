Society For The Performing Arts Presents DRUM TAO 2022

Society for the Performing Arts is bringing Drum Tao 2022 to Houston, performing Monday, April 4, 2022, at 7:30 PM in Jones Hall. This exciting musical phenomenon is internationally celebrated, locally acclaimed, and a fantastic cultural experience.

Drum Tao's programs are dramatically physical performances featuring the incomparable sounds of "Wadaiko-drums" and the melodies of Japanese flutes and harps. It's the "Japanese Entertainment" for a new generation-one that completely surpasses expectations. A Houston favorite for all ages! A cultural phenomenon that surpasses all language barriers-a tour de force of percussive excitement meant for everyone.

In February 2016, their Off-Broadway shows in New York were completely sold out!

It was featured in the weekly American magazine, Newsweek stating "The highly acclaimed debut of Drum Tao on Broadway will represent not only Japanese entertainment, but Japan itself".

Their new long-run production "Mangekyo" started in Tokyo in 2017. This entertainment aimed at international tourists became widely popular and was later expanded over six months in 2018. This has been performed in their exclusive theater from April 2019, into the year of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

In 2017, they made their major recording debut from Universal Music as a compilation of their work for twenty-five years, which ranked as one of the top three on the iTunes World Album Ranking in five different countries.

In 2018, they performed in the opening ceremony of "Japonisms 2018" in Paris, France. They also co-starred with the Bolshoi Ballet as the opening act of "Japan Year in Russia" held at The Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia, in front of the head of each country.

They were awarded "Outstanding Cultural Contribution" from Oita prefecture, "Culture Creators Award" from Taketa city in Oita prefecture, and "The 6th Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Award" and "Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Award" from the Japanese government.

All audience members ages 5 and above will be required to show proof of proof of vaccination OR negative professionally administered Covid-19 test (not an at-home self-test).

All attendees must also show a government-issued ID that matches the name on the negative test proof or vaccination record. Children up to age 18 may be accompanied by an adult with such identification. And masks are required inside the theater. For more details, please visit our FAQ page.