Shakespearean-Themed Holiday Event Returns To Clute, Texas

Clute is a small coastal Texas town, 50 miles south of Houston. While people might not expect a production of Shakespeare's 'As You Like It,' complete with period costumes, Renaissance music and a gourmet meal in such a place, they will be pleasantly surprised. The Center for the Arts & Sciences, located in Clute, TX is host to one of the country's longest running 'Elizabethan Madrigal Feast' performances. It is the only such Renaissance-themed Christmas production in southeast Texas or just about anywhere else.

The Center for the Arts & Sciences started this tradition in 1988. Now, after a four-year COVID-related hiatus, the Elizabethan Madrigal Feast returns to The Center for the Arts & Sciences' Dow Arena Theater. Performances begin the day after Thanksgiving (November 25, 2022) and continue that weekend and the next two.

The Elizabethan Madrigal Feast features singing, dancing, Shakespearean comedy and a gourmet meal catered by Grazia Italian Kitchen.

"People from all over the country and other countries come to this part of southeast Texas to enjoy the spectacle of hand-crafted period costumes and the pageantry of an 16th century Elizabethan celebration," said Center executive director Wes Copeland. "It is a completely immersive entertainment experience."

A mainstay of The Center's programming, the event is a beloved holiday tradition for thousands of guests. The production runs for three weekends, totaling 10 performances, on November 25-27, December 2-4 and December 8-11.

The Center's Dow Arena Theater is transformed into the 'Great Hall of Warwick Castle', where the Earl and Countess of Warwick welcome Queen Elizabeth I and her court to usher in the holidays. A troupe of more than one hundred serve onstage and backstage. Live musicians, dancers, and actors in roles ranging from the 'Archbishop of Canterbury' and classic Shakespearean characters to singing servers, nobles and royals. Local parents with infants' step in to serve as the Holy Family.

With a successful location in Pearland, Grazia Italian Kitchen opened a new restaurant in Lake Jackson, TX this month. The popular eatery will cater the three-course dinner for the each of the 10-night production. The Center's scullery crew handles serving the guests dinner each night. Service starts with freshly brewed wassail and ends with coffee and dessert.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209751®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbcfas.org%2Femf?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, via phone at 979-265-7661 or in person at The Center's Box Office.