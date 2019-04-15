Sally Mayes Debuts CONTRADICTION OF THE SOUTHERN SOUL In Houston

Growing up in East Texas gave Tony nominated actress/singer Sally Mayes many things - A love for music of all kinds, a high tolerance for extremely spicy food, and an appreciation for all things odd and quirky. Most of all it gave her a bone deep love for a people that are frequently caricatured but not often understood, and a longing to tell their stories in all their complicated messiness. Her play "Contradiction of the Southern Soul" developed at the University of Houston theatre department will have it's debut May 8th .

Described as a memory play with music the show tells the story of an actress returning to her East Texas hometown in the wake of a family tragedy to make peace with the past and accept the future. "I say it's a show about looking back in order to be able to move forward," says Mayes. "It is a love letter to my family and the colorful people who formed me. This place and these people made me who I am"

The show is directed by fellow Texan and University of Houston Alum Brett Cullen. The music was written by Mayes and collaborators Tex Arnold, Alex Rybeck and Ethan Fein with orchestrations by new kid in town Cooper Baldwin. The world premiere workshop of Contradiction of A Southern Soul is being produced at the University of Houston Theatre Department and will run May 8th through the 12th. For further information call the box office at (713)743-3388





