River Oaks Theater in Houston is at Risk of Closing

Feb. 27, 2021  
Houston's River Oaks Theater is facing risk of closure after lease negotiations have stalled, Click2Houston reports.

"We very much want to come to an agreement with Weingarten Realty and be able to continue to run our preeminent art house community theater," said Landmark Theatres President and COO Paul Serwitz. However, our lease is quickly coming to an end and, if we are unable to come to terms with our landlord, we will be forced to shutter."

River Oaks Theater temporarily closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19. After nearly six months, the theater was able to reopen in September 2020.

"Certainly, this awful pandemic is not the fault of Landmark Theatres or Weingarten Realty, but we all must be flexible during these trying times..." Serwitz said. "It would be such a loss for Houston if we have to close our doors after 82 years because of an unwillingness to negotiate to the shared and mutual benefit of both parties."

