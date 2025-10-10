 tracker
Reginald Edmund's OF A DARKER HUE is Coming to The Ensemble Theatre

Performances will run from October 26 to 31.

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Presented as part of the Ensemble Theatre's Artist Highlight Project, an initiative within its Celebrating the Creative Journey programming, Of a Darker Hue honors the extraordinary talent of local Black artists in Houston. In Partnership with Black Lives Black Words International Project, Written by award-winning playwright Reginald Edmund and directed by Errol Anthony Wilks, Of a Darker Hue transforms the stage into a lantern-lit ritual space where the past rises to speak-and the audience becomes both witness and keeper of its stories.

In Of a Darker Hue, the voices of Marjorie Good, Micah Eli, Hope, Derek Eli McPrudence, and Gloria emerge to lead audiences through haunted roads, shuttered diners, burning dreams, and acts of supernatural defiance. But these aren't your ordinary ghost tales. They are stories of resilience, resistance, and remembrance-a chilling reminder of the spirits that linger in history and the truths that refuse to die.

Performed in an intimate campfire-style setting, surrounded by the warm flicker of lantern light, Of a Darker Hue strips theatre down to its oldest magic: the telling of stories meant to stir the soul.

This Halloween season, gather close. Listen carefully. The spirits are ready to speak.

Don't miss Of a Darker Hue-a powerful, spine-tingling celebration of Black artistry and storytelling, only at The Ensemble Theatre.



