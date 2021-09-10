Udo Kier's SWAN SONG Signals Final Year of QFest

QFest, Houston's International LGBTQ Film Festival, celebrates 2021 with its final film slate marking 25 years of Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer cinema with the aptly titled "SWAN SONG" starring Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans, and Michael Urie as its final farewell in-person screening of the film festival.

QFest will open with in-person screenings observing Covid safety protocols on Friday, September 24 at the Aurora Picture Show, and Sunday, September 26 at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, returning for one final weekend with virtual platform partner Cinenso presenting the 2021 competition slate and special feature presentations beginning Thursday, September 30 through Monday October 4. For more information, complete line-up, showtimes and festival passes please visit www.q-fest.com.

"It deeply saddens me that our 25th anniversary marks the end of QFest. Nevertheless, this year's programming has not suffered in the least and we are proud of what we have lined up for our devoted, loving audience!" stated Executive and Artistic Director Kristian Salinas.

There are four competition categories for feature films and one competition prize for short films. The jury will also have the option of a Special Recognition prize for competition features. Award categories include:

· The John Steven Kellett Freedom of Vision Award (Top Prize-Feature)

· Grand Jury Prize (Feature)

· Best Short Film

· Best Director (Feature)

· Best Performance/Ensemble or Subject (Feature)

Friday, September 24, 8:30 p.m. - Competition Short Films

Aurora Picture Show, 2442 Bartlett Street

AS THE CROW FLIES

Directed by Michael Søndergaard

(2021; TRT: 17:59; Denmark; In Danish and Swedish with English Subtitles)

Mathias, a closeted small-town delinquent is shaken by the arrival of a charismatic Swedish ornithologist studying the local birdlife. When Mathias' friends catch the two young men in an intimate moment, it leads to a violent confrontation.

BEAUTY BOYS

Directed by Florent Gouelou

(2019; TRT: 18:00; France; In French with English Subtitles)

A star is born and a small town is shaken up when fearless teen Leo and his pals take over the community square stage with a fierce coming out performance as two "baby" drag queens.

CHEAP THRILLS

Directed by Candra Aditya

(2021; TRT: 23:51; Indonesia; In Indonesian with English Subtitles)

Two strangers meet for a rendezvous at a downtown hotel. During the course of their encounter, they share intimate details about hook-up culture, their first sexual experiences, coming-out, falling in love, and what it feels like to be gay in the largest Muslim country in the world.

DEARLY

Directed by Rose-Anne Déry

(2020; TRT: 15:07; Canada; In French with English Subtitles)

The looming cracks in Olivia and Julie's relationship coupled with a pack of ravenous raccoons wreak havoc on an already fraught romantic birthday weekend camping trip.

OREGAMI

Directed by Marjan Hashemi

(2020; TRT: 14:10; Iran; In Persian with English subtitles)

Soodeh, a teenage school girl with a crush on Atena, a star basketball player, is soon discovered by the teams coach. Employing manipulation, the unscrupulous coach sets her sights on Soodeh herself threating to expose Soodeh's secret to school officials.

SABA

Directed by Mohammad Reza Khavari

(2020; TRT: 13:00; Iran; In Persian with English Subtitles)

In Iran, where there is a ban on women attending sporting events, a daughter follows her father's suggestion to disguise herself as a boy to sneak into the stadium. Invited by her father to meet before the game, a long-held secret will be shared that will change their lives forever.

Sunday, September 26, 2021, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 1001 Bissonnet Street

SWAN SONG

Directed by Todd Stephens.

Prolific German character actor Udo Kier stars as a retired hairdresser who escapes his small-town Ohio nursing home after learning of his former client's dying wish for him to style her final hairdo. He embarks on an odyssey to confront the ghosts of his past-and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job.

Thursday, September 30 through Monday October 4.

Virtual QFest Hosted by Cinenso. Details and Ticket Information Forthcoming!

For more information www.q-fest.com.