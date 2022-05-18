Performing Arts Houston Presents An Evening with Neil Gaiman 

Performing Arts Houston will welcome back Neil Gaiman to Jones Hall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 8:00 PM.

"I make things up and write them down," is how Gaiman describes his diverse body of art. His popular and critically acclaimed works, including Good Omens (with Terry Pratchett), Coraline, American Gods and the Sandman comics, bend genres and influence audiences of all ages. Tickets start at $29, at performingartshouston.org.

Performing Arts Houston's 21/22 Season local bookselling partner, Brazos Bookstore, will be on hand selling books pre-signed by Mr. Gaiman.

Neil Gaiman was born in Hampshire, UK, and now lives in the United States near Minneapolis. As a child he discovered his love of books, reading, and stories, devouring the works of C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien, James Branch Cabell, Edgar Allan Poe, Michael Moorcock, Ursula K. LeGuin, Gene Wolfe, and G.K. Chesterton. A self-described "feral child who was raised in libraries," Gaiman credits librarians with fostering a life-long love of reading.

Gaiman began his writing career in England as a journalist. His first book was a Duran Duran biography that took him three months to write, and his second was a biography of Douglas Adams, Don't Panic: The Official Hitch Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy Companion. Violent Cases was the first of many collaborations with artist Dave McKean. This early graphic novel led to their series Black Orchid, published by DC Comics.

The groundbreaking series Sandman followed, collecting a large number of US awards in its 75-issue run, including nine Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards and three Harvey Awards. In 1991, Sandman became the first comic ever to receive a literary award, the 1991 World Fantasy Award for Best Short Story.

Neil Gaiman is credited with being one of the creators of modern comics, as well as an author whose work crosses genres and reaches audiences of all ages. He is listed in the Dictionary of Literary Biography as one of the top ten living post-modern writers and is a prolific creator of works of prose, poetry, film, journalism, comics, song lyrics, and drama.

Gaiman writes books for readers of all ages, including the following collections and picture books for young readers: M is for Magic (2007); Interworld (2007), co-authored with Michael Reaves; The Day I Swapped My Dad for Two Goldfish (1997); The Wolves in the Walls (2003); the Greenaway-shortlisted Crazy Hair (2009), illustrated by Dave McKean; The Dangerous Alphabet (2008), illustrated by Gris Grimly; Blueberry Girl (2009); and Instructions (2010), illustrated by Charles Vess.

Gaiman is the New York Times bestselling author of the novels Neverwhere (1995), Stardust (1999), the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning American Gods (2001), Anansi Boys (2005), and Good Omens (with Terry Pratchett, 1990), as well as the short story collections Smoke and Mirrors (1998) and Fragile Things (2006).

He wrote the screenplay for the original BBC TV series of Neverwhere (1996); Dave McKean's first feature film, Mirrormask (2005), for the Jim Henson Company; and co-wrote the script to Robert Zemeckis's Beowulf. He produced Stardust; Matthew Vaughn's film based on Gaiman's book by the same name.

He has written and directed two films: A Short Film About John Bolton (2002) and Sky Television's Statuesque (2009) starring Bill Nighy and Amanda Palmer. An animated feature film based on Gaiman's Coraline, directed by Henry Selick and released in early 2009, secured a BAFTA for Best Animated Film and was nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

Gaiman has achieved cult status and attracted increased media attention, with recent profiles in The New Yorker magazine and by CBS News Sunday Morning.

Participate in the Performing Arts Houston's Pages & Stages book club series-rounding off the season with the work of Neil Gaiman! Join us at the theater for a pre-show conversation about the brand-new Neil Gaiman Reader and socialize with fellow book lovers! Pages & Stages is a partnership between Performing Arts Houston and Harris County Public Library. This event is free to the public. Registration is required, here on our website, and does not include access/tickets to the performance.

To support local independent bookstores, Performing Arts Houston has partnered with Brazos Bookstore to be the official bookseller of the 21/22 Season. A limited number of books, pre-signed by Neil Gaiman, will be available to purchase in the lobby.

For An Evening with Neil Gaiman, proof of vaccination OR negative Covid test are required for entry and masks are recommended inside the theater. All health & safety policies are determined in conversation with the individual artist, venue, and presenter and are subject to change. For more information, please visit our FAQ page.

