Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

Sep. 28, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

4th Wall Theatre Company To Host Spooky Fundraiser COCKTAILS & COSTUME

4th Wall Theatre Company is entering their 13th season and celebrating with a frightfully fun fundraising party 'Cocktails & Costumes'.

Interview: Maestro Ermanno Florio Celebrates His Last Season as Houston Ballet Conductor

After 32 years as Music Director of Houston Ballet, Ermanno Florio will step down from his position at the end of the 2023 – 2024 season. BroadwayWorld Houston had the chance and honor to speak with him about what he has learned in his many years with the Houston Ballet and his plans for the future as he retires from his current position.

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE Comes to Cast Theatrical Next Month

Cast Theatrical will present The Curious Savage, a heartwarming comedy by John Patrick from October 6 – 22, 2023. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

FALSTAFF Comes to Houston Grand Opera in October

On October 27, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open Falstaff, Verdi's popular comedic masterpiece. Learn more about the opera and find out how to get tickets here!

