NobleMotion Dance To Premiere PRESSURE POINT At Match This August

NobleMotion Dance will present Pressure Point, a visually electric evening of dance, running August 21–23 at 7:30 p.m. at The MATCH in Houston.

This kinetic, genre-bending program features five original works that explore spectacle, vulnerability, satire, and surrealism. Among the premieres are Phantom Reach, a dreamlike collaboration with composer Badie Khaleghian; The Punchline, a politically charged meditation on division and dissent; Landfall, a sweeping cinematic piece for 18 women; and No-Holds Barred, a high-impact mash-up of dance and pro wrestling. The evening also features the return of KinkyKool Fan Blowing Hard, a fast-paced, fan-fueled favorite described by critic Theodore Bale as “a brilliant rupture… the kind of piece that smacks you in the face, and you like it.”

“We’re pushing physical and conceptual boundaries in this show,” said co-Artistic Director Andy Noble. “It’s about tension, spectacle, and the pressure points—political, personal, emotional—that shape how we move and feel.”

Collaborators include Dillon Bell, Wesley Cordova, Deontay Gray, Lindsey McGill, Maria Perez, Tyler Orcutt, Jacob Regan, Amy Symonds, Joseph Stevens, Angelica Villa, Andrew Smith, Cole Hinson, composer/multimedia artist Badie Khaleghian, and lighting designer Bryan Ealey.

The performance includes four world premieres and the return of fan favorite KinkyKool Fan Blowing Hard. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $20 for students, available at noblemotiondance.com.