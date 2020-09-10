Navasota Theatre Alliance Presents First Virtual Show, MARJORIE PRIME

The show opens Friday and continues through Sunday.

Navasota Theatre Alliance will present its first virtual show. Marjorie Prime by Jordan Harrison. The show opens Friday and continues through Sunday.

The theater is asking for a minimum donation of $10 to receive the video link to view the production. Tickets are available at www.navasotatheatre.org.

The play is directed by Evleen Nasir and underwritten by Gary and Mavis Anderson. Baylor Lumber is season sponsor.

According to a Navasota Theatre Alliance release, "In Marjorie Prime, it's the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie - a jumble of disparate, fading memories - has a handsome new companion who's programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given a chance? In this richly spare, wondrous new play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits - if any - of what technology can replace."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You