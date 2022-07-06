Musiqa Announces 2022 Emerging Composer Opportunities

Musiqa has been providing opportunities for emerging composers since 2014, with commissions and fellowships that result in world premieres and professional recordings. They are continuing this tradition in 2022.

EMERGING COMPOSER COMMISSIONS



Musiqa's Emerging Composer Commission program identifies promising artistic talent and provides performance opportunities with an innovative, contemporary music chamber ensemble. In keeping with Musiqa's commitment to increasing diversity throughout the greater new music community. Selected composers will receive a commission for a 4-7 minute work to be premiered at a Musiqa performance during the 2023-24 season, a $1,000 stipend, a travel stipend and a professional audio recording of the commission. Applications open on August 1 and must be submitted by August 14. For requirements and more details visit https://musiqahouston.org/emerging-composer-commissions/.

EMERGING COMPOSER FELLOWSHIP

Musiqa's Emerging Composer Fellowship identifies promising artistic talent from the Houston area and provides mentoring from acclaimed local composers, and professional opportunities in an innovative, contemporary music chamber ensemble. The Composer Fellow will receive mentorship from MUSIQA's artistic board composers, a commission for a 4-7 minute work to be premiered at a Musiqa performance and a $1,500 stipend. Applications open on August 1 and must be submitted by August 14. For requirements and more details visit https://musiqahouston.org/emerging-composer-fellowship/.

ABOUT MUSIQA

Led by four composers, Musiqa's mission is to enrich and inspire the community through programs that integrate new music with other modern art-forms. With its innovative collaborations and educational programming, Musiqa strives to make modern repertoire accessible and vital to audiences of all ages and musical backgrounds. Since its founding in 2002, Musiqa has grown steadily, providing creative and financial support for hundreds of composers and musicians, educational programming for tens of thousands of young people, and challenging interdisciplinary performances unlike any other in Houston.