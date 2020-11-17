Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mildred's Umbrella Theater Presents FEMFEST HOUSTON: BLACK WOMEN'S VOICES

FEMFEST HOUSTON: BLACK WOMEN’S VOICES will be streamed for flexible viewing December 9-20, 2020. 

Nov. 17, 2020  
Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company continues their digital 2020-2021 season with the third installment of our reading series, FEMFEST HOUSTON, a series that focuses on new plays by women of various demographics. This round will be BLACK WOMEN'S VOICES, In collaboration with Esurient Arts, and will feature two full plays and four short plays by African American women.

Curated by Dabrina Sandifer (Esurient Arts), FEMFEST HOUSTON:BLACK WOMEN'S VOICES will be filmed on an outdoor stage with a small, invited audience, and then streamed for flexible viewing December 9-20, 2020.

PLAYS:

ROOTS OF A LILY, by Onyx Espri : Dec 9-12, 2020

HUNGER IN PARADISE, by Mary McCallum : December 11-14, 2020

Shorter plays, December 14-17, 2020

SIX TRIPLE EIGHT, by Mary McCallum

THE TENDER FISH, by Stephanie McNeal

THE WATER RUMBLES IN LIMBO TIME, by Marissa Joyce Stamps

CAGES, by Kenya Fashaw

All plays will be available from December 18-20, 2020

Where: Online at mildredsumbrella.com

When: Registration begins November 15, 2020. Film will be available for viewing December 9-20, 2020.

Tickets are Free or 'Pay as you can'.

Mildred's Umbrella's 2020-20201 Season has support from The Houston Arts Alliance, The Texas Commission on the Arts, and The National Endowment for the Arts.


