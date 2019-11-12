Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company Continues 2019-2020 Season with SAMUEL BECKETT'S LADIES' NIGHT

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company (MU) continues their 2019-2020 season with LADIES' NIGHT WITH Samuel Beckett, January 9-18,2020 at Rec Room, 100 Jackson St. #130c, Houston, TX 77002.

Directed by Greg Dean, Jennifer Decker and Jeff Miller, the evening features a series of avant garde shorts by world renowned playwright, Samuel Beckett: NOT I, ROCKABY, COME AND GO, and FOOTFALLS. These weird and wonderful moments are rarely seen on stage as a series, but a recent production in Hell's Kitchen earned the praise, "Hauntingly beautiful... these plays are must-see gems" from Theatre Mania, and should not be missed by anyone who is a fan of Beckett or of avant garde theatre. Each of these four plays explores the human condition through the voices of women frozen in a moment of their lives.

The New York Times described the shorts best by stating, "each Beckett short is a mordant miniature of a woman's life, mostly unlived. All of the pieces restrict a woman in some way, reducing her to a gabbling mouth or a pair of creeping feet or a body entombed in a rocking chair."

"As we are nomadic this season after the loss of our performance space, we were looking for something that we could fit into the space at Rec Room, who generously allowed us to rent from them while we are displaced," says Artistic Director, Jennifer Decker, "Greg, Jeff and I have long wanted to collaborate on something of this nature, so we decided now was the right time to launch this weirdness on the Houston scene."

The co-directed show, featuring Carolyn Johnson, Jenna Morris, Whitney Zangarine, Sally Burtenshaw, Arianna Bermudez, Callina Anderson and Katherine Rinaldi runs about 1 hour, and tickets will be 'pay as you can', as is true with all of our full productions.

Tickets for Samuel Beckett'S LADIES' NIGHT are on sale now at www.mildredsumbrella.com. For more information, call 832-463-0409 or e-mail info@mildredsumbrella.com.





