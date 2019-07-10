Michael Locher Named Director Of Design at Alley Theatre

The Alley Theatre and Rob Melrose, Artistic Director of the Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre, announce the appointment of Michael Locher as the Director of Design. In the newly created position, Locher will oversee the design process for the theatre's productions, beginning with the ExxonMobil Summer Chills production, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express.

Locher has designed scenery for theater and opera venues across the country and most recently worked as artistic associate at Cutting Ball Theater in San Francisco with the Alley's new Artistic Director Rob Melrose.

"I'm so thrilled to be joining this team - the Alley has been doing incredible work for so long, but I've also seen first-hand how excited they are to embark on a new chapter in their legacy," said Locher. "Rob Melrose is one of the best and brightest collaborators I know. I can't wait to see what we all produce together!"

"I've been working with Michael Locher for twenty years. He is a brilliant designer and a deep thinker in all aspects of the theater. He is, has been, and will continue to be an essential part of my vision. He will bring to the Alley his artistry, his thoughtfulness, and most of all his endless kindness and spirit of collaboration," said Melrose.

Locher's recent and upcoming regional credits include productions for the Guthrie Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, St. Louis Repertory Theater, Yale Repertory Theater, Centerstage (Baltimore), California Shakespeare Theater, Great Lakes Theater, and Playmakers Repertory Theater. His designs have been seen Off-Broadway and at venues throughout New York and the northeast. He taught scenic design at San Jose State University and was a founding member of Hollywood-based Tiled Field Productions. He also works as a freelance illustrator and graphic designer, specializing in work for the performing arts. Locher studied at the University of California San Diego and the Yale School of Drama.

Locher reports to Rob Melrose, and will work with Alley Associate Director for Design Kevin Rigdon, as well as visiting designers. In addition, he will serve as the scenic designer during the Alley's season for Murder on the Orient Express, The Winter's Tale, 1984, Dead Man's Cell Phone, and Amerikin.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You