Merry Christmas From The Doo Wop Project Comes to The Grand 1894 Opera House

Look forward to enjoying some of the greatest American Pop and Rock music ever heard when Merry Christmas From The Doo Wop Project takes the stage at The Grand 1894 Opera House, Saturday, November 30 for just one unforgettable performance at 8pm, Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets may be purchased at The Grand's Box Office, 2020 Postoffice Street, by calling 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or online at www.thegrand.com

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning - tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner all the way to becoming some of the biggest hits on the radio today! From their epic shows, The Doo Wop Project will take you on a musical journey from the foundational tunes of the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos, through the influential sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and The Four Seasons, and... all the way to DooWopified versions of such modern musicians as Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. Throw in holiday favorites and you have a night of sheer joy. Indeed, you won't want to miss this performance filled with some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history!

Single tickets are now on sale. Contact The Grand's box office at 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or visit The Grand at www.thegrand.com. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Grand 1894 Opera House is located at 2020 Postoffice Street in Galveston's historic downtown Cultural Arts District and recognized as "The Official Opera House of the State of Texas." All major credit cards accepted.





