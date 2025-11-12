Mercury Chamber Orchestra to Present BACH’S CHRISTMAS ORATORIO and SONGS OF THE VIRGIN This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mercury Chamber Orchestra will present two holiday programs this December as part of its 25th anniversary season: Bach’s Christmas Oratorio on December 13 and Songs of the Virgin: An Italian Baroque Christmas from December 18–21. Artistic Director Antoine Plante leads both events.

BACH’S CHRISTMAS ORATORIO

Mercury will perform J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 for the first time in the ensemble’s history. The curated program will draw from six cantatas composed in 1734, tracing the Nativity story through choruses, arias, and orchestral writing. The performance will feature the Mercury Singers under the direction of Betsy Cook Weber.

SONGS OF THE VIRGIN

Songs of the Virgin: An Italian Baroque Christmas will offer a chamber program of Italian sacred and instrumental works. Countertenor Michael Skarke will perform motets by Cavalli, Grandi, Rigatti, and Colonna. Instrumental selections by Merula, Cazzati, Falconieri, Bassani, and Marini will also be included.

ABOUT MERCURY

Founded in 2000, Mercury Chamber Orchestra marks its 25th anniversary this season. The Houston ensemble is known for historically informed performances and community-centered programming, continuing its mission to offer music that inspires, educates, and engages audiences.