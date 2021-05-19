Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Main Street Theater Production Selected For International Festival

The Book of Magdalene by Obie-award winning playwright Caridad Svich has been selected as part of The Theatre Times 2021 International Online Theatre Festival.

May. 19, 2021 Â 

Main Street Theater Production Selected For International Festival

Main Street Theater's recent premiere production of The Book of Magdalene by Obie-award winning playwright Caridad Svich has been selected as part of The Theatre Times 2021 International Online Theatre Festival.

MST's production garnered rave reviews locally and nationally, including acclaim from the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. The Festival runs online May 20 - June 4, 2021, and includes 33 productions from across the globe. All productions are free for streaming online. https://thetheatretimes.com/iotf2021/

IOTF is back! Now in its third year, this year's festival showcases 33 global productions made and/or captured during lockdown as artists, theatres and audience adapted to the challenges of making work during the pandemic. As the move to digital spaces has shaped all our lives the possibilities of using this new online 'space' to engage audiences as ideas of the 'live' are refashioned.

All the work in this year's festival - from Chile's Reminiscencia and the US/Russian chekhovOS /an experimental game/, to the UK's A Feast in the Time of Plague and Ukraine's ViÅˆo - forges a path to the redefinition, reimagining and Renaissance of 21st Century Theatre. All productions are free to watch, wherever in the world you are.

For more information and to watch the plays, visit https://thetheatretimes.com/iotf2021/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Houston Stories
Free Houston Symphony Concerts Announced At Miller Outdoor Theatre Photo

Free Houston Symphony Concerts Announced At Miller Outdoor Theatre

Live Nation Unveils Plans For Houston Music Venue The Terminal Photo

Live Nation Unveils Plans For Houston Music Venue 'The Terminal'

TUTS Pushes ROCK OF AGES to October and Adds JERSEY BOYS to its 2021-22 Season Photo

TUTS Pushes ROCK OF AGES to October and Adds JERSEY BOYS to its 2021-22 Season

AndrÃ©s Orozco-Estradas Return to Houston Delayed by Denial of U.S. Travel Exception Photo

AndrÃ©s Orozco-Estrada's Return to Houston Delayed by Denial of U.S. Travel Exception


More Hot Stories For You

  • Juneau Dance Theatre Will Stream its Spring Showcase This Weekend
  • Perseverance Announces PEOPLE POWER Virtual Concert
  • SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE is Opening Soon at Anchorage Community Theatre
  • ONE STORY, MANY VOICES Provides Hope Through Artist's Experiences