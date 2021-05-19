Main Street Theater Production Selected For International Festival

Main Street Theater's recent premiere production of The Book of Magdalene by Obie-award winning playwright Caridad Svich has been selected as part of The Theatre Times 2021 International Online Theatre Festival.

MST's production garnered rave reviews locally and nationally, including acclaim from the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. The Festival runs online May 20 - June 4, 2021, and includes 33 productions from across the globe. All productions are free for streaming online. https://thetheatretimes.com/iotf2021/

IOTF is back! Now in its third year, this year's festival showcases 33 global productions made and/or captured during lockdown as artists, theatres and audience adapted to the challenges of making work during the pandemic. As the move to digital spaces has shaped all our lives the possibilities of using this new online 'space' to engage audiences as ideas of the 'live' are refashioned.

All the work in this year's festival - from Chile's Reminiscencia and the US/Russian chekhovOS /an experimental game/, to the UK's A Feast in the Time of Plague and Ukraine's ViÅˆo - forges a path to the redefinition, reimagining and Renaissance of 21st Century Theatre. All productions are free to watch, wherever in the world you are.

For more information and to watch the plays, visit https://thetheatretimes.com/iotf2021/.