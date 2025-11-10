Lone Star College-CyFair's Music Department to Present Holiday Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The holidays are just around the corner and the Lone Star College-CyFair's Music Department is wrapping up its fall semester with three festive and inspiring musical performances.

For families seeking an evening of classical Christmas carols and holiday favorites, don't miss the highlight event Dec. 5, the "Sounds of Wonder!" concert featuring the LSC-CyFair choirs.

"Come rejoice and be glad as you immerse yourselves in a heartfelt musical exploration of beauty, joy, reflections and emotions drawn from the simple sounds important to our lives," said Dr. Paulo Gomes, LSC-CyFair's Director of Vocal Division and Choral Activities. "Our choirs will bring a tapestry of expressive music by composers and educators Elaine Hagenberg, Shawn Kirchner, Josh Sparkman, Dan Forrest and others."

To enjoy impressive entertainment and talent with instrumental delightfulness that will fill the LSC-CyFair theatre, attend the college's Symphonic Band and Symphony Orchestra concert Nov. 21 followed with the Percussion Ensemble and Composers Club concert Dec. 2.

Celebrate the holiday season with tickets to all three of these 7:30 p.m. performances held in the Main Stage Theatre.