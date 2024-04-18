LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE Comes to On the Verge Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the Verge Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Love, Loss, and What I Wore, a vibrant comedy adapted from the book by Ilene Beckerman and brought to life by the talented Nora and Delia Ephron. This alternately hilarious, poignant, and provocative play explores the significance of clothing in women's lives, resonating with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Nora Ephron, renowned for her wit and insight, penned iconic screenplays like When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle, while her sister, Delia Ephron, has crafted acclaimed works such as Siracusa and Big City Eyes. Together, they deliver a theatrical experience that delves into the complexities of femininity through the lens of fashion, weaving together a tapestry of memories and emotions.

Love, Loss, and What I Wore has captivated audiences worldwide with its relatable storytelling and sharp humor.

Under the expert direction of veteran director Bruce Lumpkin, On the Verge Theatre promises a captivating rendition of this beloved play. Lumpkin remarked, "Love, Loss, and What I Wore is a celebration of the multifaceted nature of womanhood. Through laughter and tears, this production reminds us of the enduring power of shared experiences and cherished memories."

Featuring a stellar cast including Marcy Bannor, Elizabeth "Byrdie" Shipsey, Sammi Sicinsky, and Melissa Marek, audiences can expect a compelling portrayal of the characters who navigate life's joys and challenges with style and grace.

Performances of Love, Loss, and What I Wore will run from May 16th to June 9th, 2024, at Alta Arts, located at 5412 Ashbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77081. Preview night is on Thursday, May 16th, at 7:30 PM, featuring half-price tickets. Regular performances will be held every Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 PM, with Sunday matinees at 3:00 PM until June 9th. A special industry night performance is scheduled for June 3 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are priced at $40, with a discounted group rate of $30 available for groups of 10 or more. For ticket purchases and more information, please visit onthevergetheatre.org.

