Houston Symphony Announces 21-22 Family Series

The Houston Symphony announced today that tickets to its 2021-22 PNC Family Series Concerts are now on sale. The PNC Family Series opens December 4, 2021 with Music Director AndrÃ©s Orozco-Estrada leading Musical Treats from The Nutcrackera"?for Kids! Associate Conductor Robert Franz leads music from Pirates of the Caribbean and more in Let's Be Pirates! February 5, 2022, as well as music from The Lion King and other African-themed works in African Adventure, April 23, 2022. There are two performances in Jones Hall on each concert date at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

In his final season as Music Director, AndrÃ©s Orozco-Estrada leads the first concert in the 2021-22 PNC Family Series Season, Musical Treats from The Nutcrackera"?for Kids! featuring some of the most beloved melodies from Act Two of Tchaikovsky's iconic score, including the Russian Dance, the Chinese Dance, and the Waltz of the Flowers. The 11:30 a.m. performance is livestreamed, and both performances also include an appearance by Santa Claus and a dropbox for letters to Santa in the Jones Hall lobby. To get everyone in the holiday spirit, kids are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite holiday character.

All audience seating for Musical Treats from The Nutcrackera"?for Kids! is socially distanced, with masks required for everyone age 4 and older.

Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2021-22 Season, including the Classical and Bank of

America POPS Series, and now the PNC Family Series are now on sale. For more information, visit houstonsymphony.org or call the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center at 713.224.7575, Mondaya"?Saturday, 12a"?6 p.m. All programs subject to change.