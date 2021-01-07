Houston Grand Opera Presents GIVING VOICE On HGO Digital

On Friday, January 22, Houston Grand Opera will present Giving Voice. After the triumphant sold-out concert at the Wortham last year-Giving Voice: Lawrence Brownlee and Friends Sing Opera, Gospel, and Standards-internationally renowned tenor Lawrence Brownlee returns with his co-host, celebrated soprano, HGO Studio alumna, and frequent HGO collaborator Nicole Heaston. The pair will be joined by an all-Black group of opera stars for a new digital installment of this wonderful celebration of diverse voices.

In addition to Brownlee and Heaston, the evening will feature baritone Donnie Ray Albert, tenor Frederick Ballentine, mezzo-soprano and HGO Studio alumna Zoie Reams, soprano Karen Slack, and four current HGO Studio artists: baritone Blake Denson, bass Cory McGee, soprano Raven McMillon, and bass-baritone Nicholas Newton. Kevin J. Miller, assistant conductor with HGO, accompanies them on piano.

Giving Voice will be available to stream for free on HGO Digital for one month following release.

Lawrence Brownlee is a leading figure in opera, both as a singer on the world's top stages, and as a voice for activism and diversity in the industry. Captivating audiences and critics around the globe, he has been hailed as "an international star in the Bel Canto operatic repertory" (The New York Times), "one of the world's leading Bel Canto stars" (The Guardian), and "one of the most in-demand opera singers in the world today" (NPR). Amidst the challenges of COVID-19, Brownlee has emerged as a pivotal voice in classical music's shift toward digital programming and the resurgence of conversations around racial justice.

Praised by the Houston Chronicle for her "warm supple soprano" and by the New York Times for her "radiant" and "handsomely resonant voice," soprano Nicole Heaston has appeared with opera companies throughout the world and has established a long-standing relationship with Houston Grand Opera, beginning as a member of the Houston Grand Opera Studio. She recently performed in two HGO Digital releases, Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera and The Impresario, and will star in her own HGO Digital Live from The Cullen concert on April 9.

The event takes place on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Stream the recital for free on your computer, tablet, or smartphone by logging into HGO.org or marquee.tv. Or stream the recital on your television by accessing the Marquee TV app using your Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or other device.